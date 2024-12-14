Peterborough United 4, Crawley Town 3: Reds on wrong end of seven-goal thriller despite comeback

Crawley Town suffered a 4-3 defeat away to Peterborough in a thrilling encounter at the Weston Homes Stadium

Rob Elliot made one change to the side that beat Charlton with Toby Mullarkey returning to the side.

It was a frantic start to the game as both sides found themselves with chances in front of goal. Jojo Wollacott was forced into action early as Crawley survived a goal-mouth scramble.

The hosts opened the scoring in the 19th minute as a defensive error allowed Ricky-Jade Jones to calmly put the ball in the back of the net.

Peterborough increased their lead just four minutes later after Cian Hayes rounded off a fantastic move with an equally impressive finish.

Crawley did not bow their heads however as Ade Adeyemo smashed the ball home in the 38th minute after a defensive mistake from the home side to half the gap.

The Reds had a nightmare start to the second half when Posh Captain Hector Kyprianou made it 3-1 just two minutes after the break when Crawley failed to clear their lines.

Crawley needed a quick response and got exactly that when Will Swan neatly tucked the ball into the net in the 52nd minute. Sensing the home sides fragility, Crawley pushed forward and just three minutes later levelled proceedings through Tola Showumni.

Although Crawley enjoyed a positive spell, Peterborough regained their lead just 9 minutes later when Cian Haynes finished off a counter attack.

Both sides kept pushing and perhaps Crawley were fortunate not to concede a fifth as Wollacott was called into action late on.

Crawley remain in the relegation zone of League One and face a tough test at home to Birmingham next time out on December 23.