Peterborough United boss says his side will regain winning habit ahead of Crawley Town game

Peterborough United boss Darren Ferguson senses his team will soon regain the winning habit.

Posh have lost their last three League One games to slip dangerously close to the relegation zone ahead of Saturday’s clash with Crawley Town at the Weston Homes Stadium.

But Ferguson saw enough in Monday’s 2-1 loss at local rivals Northampton Town to be confident of an improved run of form as Posh head into the hectic winter programme.

It seems unlikely Posh will change their starting line-up tomorrow. Ferguson revealed he has only named the same side on three occasions for League One matches this season. Centre-back Oscar Wallin was rested from the Cobblers match and will not return until the Boxing Day game at home to Mansfield Town.

Darren Ferguson, manager of Peterborough, looks on before the Sky Bet League One match between Birmingham City FC and Peterborough United FC at St Andrew’s at Knighthead Park on September 28, 2024 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

"It seems strange to say it, but I felt better after the Northampton game, than I did going into it,” Ferguson insisted. “I did feel the Burton performance (a shock 1-0 home defeat) would be a one-off and I saw enough against Northampton to think we will be winning again soon. I didn’t see a team lacking in confidence and I did see a team that believes in the way we play.

"We had looked like we were gaining momentum, but then we lost three in a row. December was always going to be a pivotal month and it hasn’t gone anywhere near as well as we wanted, but things can change quickly in this period. I know we haven’t done it yet, but I feel we are a team that can get on a winning run. We can’t wait any longer though and we have to take care of the Crawley game first.

"I’ve never known a season before when I’ve only named the same team three times. Injuries and suspensions haven’t helped, but the lack of consistent performances have been more of a problem. A lot goes through your mind as a manager in these spells, like changing formation, but if I did that would we still create the same number of chances?

“We are facing a confident side tomorrow. Crawley have won their last two games against Rotherham and Charlton. I’ve watched them and they are a good side. They are possession-based and they haven’t changed much in the way they play since they changed manager. They play differently when they have the ball than when they are out of possession, but they move the ball really well. However, as always, about us reaching as high a level of performance as possible.

“Bad luck is not why we are where we are. Different players keep making mistakes that have proved costly, but I still have a lot of faith in this group.”

Ferguson reported top scorer Kwame Poku’s hamstring operation went well and the club now hope he can make a return in February rather than March. Striker Bradley Ihionvien and goalkeeper Jed Steer should be back training on grass next week and they could be joined by left-back Rio Adebisi.