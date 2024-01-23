Live
Peterborough United v Crawley Town LIVE: Adeyemo and Lolos start as Posh make five changes
Crawley Town are looking to cause an upset in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy when they take on League One high-fliers Peterborough United at the Weston Homes Stadium.
The Reds have already beaten Charlton Athletic, Aston Villa u21s and Bristol Rovers in the competition and Scott Lindsey is looking to put out a strong side to compete with Darren Ferguson’s Posh.
You can keep up with the latest from the game here. The page will let you know when there are updates.
Peterborough United v Crawley Town - EFL Trophy
Peterborough news
Five changes for Peterborough
Crawley Town line-up
Team news coming soon
I can see Lolos and Adeyemo starting tonight
Fans are in Peterborough
At Posh
Tonight's schedule - they forgot one thing - 9.20ish - Crawley win!
