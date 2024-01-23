BREAKING
Peterborough United v Crawley Town LIVE: Adeyemo and Lolos start as Posh make five changes

Crawley Town are looking to cause an upset in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy when they take on League One high-fliers Peterborough United at the Weston Homes Stadium.
Mark Dunford
Published 23rd Jan 2024, 09:56 GMT
Updated 23rd Jan 2024, 18:36 GMT
Crawley Town travel to the Weston Homes Stadium to take on Peterborough United in the EFL Trophy. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)Crawley Town travel to the Weston Homes Stadium to take on Peterborough United in the EFL Trophy. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)
The Reds have already beaten Charlton Athletic, Aston Villa u21s and Bristol Rovers in the competition and Scott Lindsey is looking to put out a strong side to compete with Darren Ferguson’s Posh.

Peterborough United v Crawley Town - EFL Trophy

18:50 GMT

Good see him here still

18:48 GMT

18:33 GMT

Peterborough news

Five changes for Peterborough

18:31 GMT

Crawley Town line-up

18:29 GMT

I can see Lolos and Adeyemo starting tonight

18:18 GMT

Good times

18:03 GMT

Fans are in Peterborough

18:00 GMT

At Posh

17:59 GMT

Old school

12:00 GMT

Tonight's schedule - they forgot one thing - 9.20ish - Crawley win!

