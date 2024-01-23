BREAKING
Peterborough United v Crawley Town LIVE: Reds looking to cause upset in Bristol Street Motors Trophy

Crawley Town are looking to cause an upset in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy when they take on League One high-fliers Peterborough United at the Weston Homes Stadium.
Mark Dunford
By Mark Dunford
Published 23rd Jan 2024, 09:56 GMT
Crawley Town travel to the Weston Homes Stadium to take on Peterborough United in the EFL Trophy. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)
Crawley Town travel to the Weston Homes Stadium to take on Peterborough United in the EFL Trophy. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

The Reds have already beaten Charlton Athletic, Aston Villa u21s and Bristol Rovers in the competition and Scott Lindsey is looking to put out a strong side to compete with Darren Ferguson’s Posh.

You can keep up with the latest from the game here. The page will let you know when there are updates.

Peterborough United v Crawley Town - EFL Trophy

12:00 GMT

Tonight's schedule - they forgot one thing - 9.20ish - Crawley win!

11:15 GMT

Some big games in League Two tonight

10:57 GMT

A good memory

09:49 GMT

Great news for the Reds

Interview with Laurence Maguire here

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fn7nCAMkSiw

09:44 GMT

Players visit museum exhibition

09:43 GMT

League Two transfer window: Latest rumours and deals

https://www.sussexexpress.co.uk/sport/football/league-two-transfer-window-middlesborough-target-swindon-town-defender-derby-county-close-in-on-charlton-atheletic-striker-stockport-county-sign-manchester-united-defender-and-forest-green-bolster-squad-22nd-jan-2024-4461889?page=2

09:42 GMT

Every League Two stadium ranked by capacity and how Crawley Town's Broadfield Stadium compares

https://www.sussexexpress.co.uk/sport/football/every-league-two-stadium-ranked-by-capacity-and-how-crawley-towns-broadfield-stadium-compares-to-morecambe-forest-green-rovers-salford-city-sutton-united-and-accrington-stanley-picture-gallery-4182161

09:40 GMT

Tickets are on sale online or from the Weston Homes Ticket Office right through to kick-off

09:39 GMT

Interview with Darren Ferguson

https://www.theposh.com/video/player/0_8c6tmqrq

09:37 GMT

Match day

