Action from a fiery Peter Bentley Cup tie at Selsey, won 3-2 by Wick | Picture: Chris Hatton

Picture gallery - Wick win at Selsey in the Peter Bentley Cup

New signings Josh Irish and Sam Connolly left the bench to send Wick into the Peter Bentley Cup second round at Selsey.

By The Newsroom
Wednesday, 10th August 2022, 12:17 pm

An action-packed match, in which both teams had a player sent off in the second half, was decided when Irish tapped in Connolly’s low cross at the far post after he was sent clear by a lovely flick from Johan van Driel. The home side led at the break with Evan Harris finding the top far corner from 20 yards but Ryan Barrett headed Wick level three minutes after the restart.

Selsey lost Ollie Clarke to a straight red for a challenge on Alex Kew before Dave Crouch turned to rifle the Dragons into the lead only for Corey Burns to soon level with a scorching effort. Injury-time saw Crouch dismissed for a second yellow before Selsey goalkeeper Syd Davies was denied a dramatic equaliser by a superb save from Wick shot-stopper Keelan Belcher.

See pictures from the tie on this page and the ones linked - taken by Chris Hatton

1.

Action from a fiery Peter Bentley Cup tie at Selsey, won 3-2 by Wick | Picture: Chris Hatton

Photo Sales

2.

Action from a fiery Peter Bentley Cup tie at Selsey, won 3-2 by Wick | Picture: Chris Hatton

Photo Sales

3.

Action from a fiery Peter Bentley Cup tie at Selsey, won 3-2 by Wick | Picture: Chris Hatton

Photo Sales

4.

Action from a fiery Peter Bentley Cup tie at Selsey, won 3-2 by Wick | Picture: Chris Hatton

Photo Sales
Selsey
Next Page
Page 1 of 3