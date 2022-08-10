Picture gallery - Wick win at Selsey in the Peter Bentley Cup

An action-packed match, in which both teams had a player sent off in the second half, was decided when Irish tapped in Connolly’s low cross at the far post after he was sent clear by a lovely flick from Johan van Driel. The home side led at the break with Evan Harris finding the top far corner from 20 yards but Ryan Barrett headed Wick level three minutes after the restart.
Selsey lost Ollie Clarke to a straight red for a challenge on Alex Kew before Dave Crouch turned to rifle the Dragons into the lead only for Corey Burns to soon level with a scorching effort. Injury-time saw Crouch dismissed for a second yellow before Selsey goalkeeper Syd Davies was denied a dramatic equaliser by a superb save from Wick shot-stopper Keelan Belcher.
See pictures from the tie on this page and the ones linked - taken by Chris Hatton