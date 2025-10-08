Picture special: 104 photos as Brighton and Hove Albion help Hassocks FC woo record crowd

The Amex U21s won 1-0 but James Westlake’s Robins gave a great account of themselves and will hope they may have won themselves some new fans among the hundreds who attended.

It was a second round Senior Cup tie and saw the young Seagulls take a step towward the final, which will be played at their home ground in May.

For Hassocks, focus returns to their maiden Isthmian League campaign, having impressed visitors with the way they accommodated their biggest ever crowd.

See pictures from the evening – by Phil Westlake – on this page and those linked.

