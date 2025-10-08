Hassocks FC v Brighton and Hove Albion U21splaceholder image
Hassocks FC v Brighton and Hove Albion U21s

Picture special: 104 photos as Brighton and Hove Albion help Hassocks FC woo record crowd

By Steve Bone
Published 8th Oct 2025, 09:49 BST
It ended in defeat – but it was still a night to savour for Hassocks FC as a record Beacon crowd of 1,004 saw them take on the young guns of Brighton and Hove Albion in the Sussex Transport Senior Cup.

The Amex U21s won 1-0 but James Westlake’s Robins gave a great account of themselves and will hope they may have won themselves some new fans among the hundreds who attended.

It was a second round Senior Cup tie and saw the young Seagulls take a step towward the final, which will be played at their home ground in May.

For Hassocks, focus returns to their maiden Isthmian League campaign, having impressed visitors with the way they accommodated their biggest ever crowd.

See pictures from the evening – by Phil Westlake – on this page and those linked.

Hassocks FC v Brighton and Hove Albion U21s

1. DO NOT PRINT WITH OUT PERMISSON

Hassocks FC v Brighton and Hove Albion U21s Photo: PHIL WESTLAKE : Phil Westlake

Hassocks FC v Brighton and Hove Albion U21s

2. DO NOT PRINT WITH OUT PERMISSON

Hassocks FC v Brighton and Hove Albion U21s Photo: PHIL WESTLAKE : Phil Westlake

Hassocks FC v Brighton and Hove Albion U21s

3. DO NOT PRINT WITH OUT PERMISSON

Hassocks FC v Brighton and Hove Albion U21s Photo: PHIL WESTLAKE : Phil Westlake

Hassocks FC v Brighton and Hove Albion U21s

4. DO NOT PRINT WITH OUT PERMISSON

Hassocks FC v Brighton and Hove Albion U21s Photo: PHIL WESTLAKE : Phil Westlake

Previous
1 / 26
Next Page
Related topics:SeagullsRobinsHassocks
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice