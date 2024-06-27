Picture special as Bognor Regis Town return to pre-season at sunny East Dean

Robbie Blake & Co put a decent number of players through their paces on a very warm summer’s evening at East Dean FC – a first step on what Blake hopes will be the road to a successful 2024-25 season.

They finished 10th in the Isthmian premier division last season and Blake has spoken of the squad’s hunger to improve on that this season.

The friendlies begin on Sunday week – July 7 – when the Rocks help Littlehampton Town celebrate the opening of their new stand at The Sportsfield, but before then the Rocks players can expect plenty more sessions at East Dean… even if it is more like cricket weather than football weather.

See pictures by Rocks Radio commentator Peter Kelly-Sullivan on this page and those linked – or if you’re on the Observer app, simply scroll down the page. And get the latest from the Nye Camp in the Bognor Observer every Thursday.

1 . Rocks pre-season training at East Dean (6).jpg Bognor Regis Town''s players return for pre-season training on a sunny evening at East Dean FCPhoto: Peter Kelly-Sullivan

2 . Rocks pre-season training at East Dean (1).jpg Bognor Regis Town''s players return for pre-season training on a sunny evening at East Dean FCPhoto: Peter Kelly-Sullivan

3 . Rocks pre-season training at East Dean (3).jpg Bognor Regis Town''s players return for pre-season training on a sunny evening at East Dean FCPhoto: Peter Kelly-Sullivan