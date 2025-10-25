Picture special as Crawley Town put four past Bristol Rovers

Scott Malone’s suprb shot was deflected in by Alfie Kilgour nine minutes into first half stoppage time then Harry Forster made it 2-0 seven minutes after the restart.

Malone got one of his own midway through the second half and sub Louis Flower bloomed with a late fourth.

Scott Lindsey’s side remain second from bottom but this third league win of the season puts them in touching distance of half a dozen clubs ahead of them.

See pictures from the win – by Grant Mansfield – on this page and those linked and get all the reaction on this website over the weekend and in the Crawley Observer in midweek.

