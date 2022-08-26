Picture special - Bognor Regis Town Women take on U16s

The senior side, whose West Sussex League division one campaign starts next month, were too strong for their young opponents and ran out 12-2 victors.

But the brave U16s deserved plenty of credit for managing to score twice and hitting the bar and the post and refusing to show anything other than a battling spirit that will served them well when their season starts.

Mark Patterson — the figure behind setting up of Bognor Women FC and whose company, Patterson Dental, sponsors the side — said he was delighted with the way the friendly unfolded. He said: “It was a great night overall and the U16s put up significant resistance to the senior side's physicality and skills.

“We are very pleased with the way the team has progressed and we very much look forest to the season. We’ll be playing home games on Sunday afternoons at Nyewood Lane and entrance will be free. We hope to attract as many fans as possible to cheer on the team.”

1. Bognor Regis Town Women in friendly action Bognor Regis Town's women's side take on their U16s in a friendly Photo: Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff Photo Sales

