Picture special: Peacehaven and Telscombe live to fight another day in FA Cup

By Steve Bone
Published 5th Aug 2025, 07:48 BST
The first match of the season for Peacehaven & Telscombe FC was an FA. Cup extra preliminary round tie at home to Harefield United at the Sports Ground – and it ended all square.

Peacehaven started well, pushing Harefield United but it was Harefield that took the leed when Mario Quiassaca stuck out a boot and hit the back of the net from a corner.

In the 20th minute Harefield got a penalty which Quiassaca put past the outstretched hand of the Peacehaven's keeper Max Foulkes.

Eight minutes later Callum Edwards pulled one back for The Tye. Then Connor Tighe hit the bar, followed by a good save from Foulkes.

The second half was nip and tuck and on the 82 minutes Peacehaven got a corner which was put away by Tighe, to the delight of the home fans.

Peacehaven travel for the replay this evening (Tues Aug 5).

See Paul Trunfull’s pictures from the first tie on this page and the ones linked.

