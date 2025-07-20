Picture special: Shoreham beat Lancing to win the John Brown Memorial Cup

Taylor Edwards and Jesse Berbridge were on target as the Musselmen got the better of the Lancers.
The sides will be meeting again before too long – both will take their place in the same division this season for the first time in a while, after Lancing’s relegation to the SCFL premier division for 2025-26.
The near neighbours meet annually in memory of stalwart John, who served both clubs with distinction.
See pictures from the match on this page and those linked – taken by Stephen Goodger – while you can catch up with the local football in the Worthing Herald, out on Thursday.
1. Shoreham FC v Lancing CC for the John Brown Memorial Cup pictures by Stephen Goodger (19).jpeg
Shoreham FC v Lancing CC for the John Brown Memorial Cup Photo: Stephen Goodger
