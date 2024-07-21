Shoreham v Lancing – The John Brown TrophyShoreham v Lancing – The John Brown Trophy
Shoreham v Lancing – The John Brown Trophy

Picture special: Shoreham FC take on Lancing FC for the John Brown Trophy

By Steve Bone
Published 21st Jul 2024, 15:03 BST
Neighbours Shoreham and Lancing met at Middle Road in a pre-season friendly – and the match had special significance.

It was played in memory of John Brown, who was a well-known figure at both clubs over many years.

Shoreham lifted the trophy by winning on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

The Musselmen said: “We’re delighted to win the John Brown Trophy. Thank you to Lancing FC for their participation in a great game of football. Good luck for the coming season.

"We now turn our focus to the visiting Dorking, who arrive on Tuesday night.”

See pictures by Stephen Goodger on this page and the ones linked and get all the local sport in the Worthing Herald, out Thursday.

Shoreham v Lancing – The John Brown Trophy

1. Shoreham v Lancing play for the John Brown Trophy pictures by Stephen Goodger (22).JPG

Shoreham v Lancing – The John Brown Trophy Photo: Stephen Goodger

Shoreham v Lancing – The John Brown Trophy

2. Shoreham v Lancing play for the John Brown Trophy pictures by Stephen Goodger (1).JPG

Shoreham v Lancing – The John Brown Trophy Photo: Stephen Goodger

Shoreham v Lancing – The John Brown Trophy

3. Shoreham v Lancing play for the John Brown Trophy pictures by Stephen Goodger (21).JPG

Shoreham v Lancing – The John Brown Trophy Photo: Stephen Goodger

Shoreham v Lancing – The John Brown Trophy

4. Shoreham v Lancing play for the John Brown Trophy pictures by Stephen Goodger (19).JPG

Shoreham v Lancing – The John Brown Trophy Photo: Stephen Goodger

Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:LancingShoreham
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice