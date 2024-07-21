Picture special: Shoreham FC take on Lancing FC for the John Brown Trophy

It was played in memory of John Brown, who was a well-known figure at both clubs over many years.

Shoreham lifted the trophy by winning on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

The Musselmen said: “We’re delighted to win the John Brown Trophy. Thank you to Lancing FC for their participation in a great game of football. Good luck for the coming season.

"We now turn our focus to the visiting Dorking, who arrive on Tuesday night.”

Shoreham v Lancing – The John Brown Trophy Photo: Stephen Goodger

