The truth is most of the end-of-football-season excitement is in Sussex. The well-chronicled battle for the National League South title and play-off places – involving Eastbourne Borough and Worthing – is a classic, but if you want a great race for play-offs, look no further than the Southern Combination League.

In the premier division, while Hassocks had the title in the bag by the end of March, the race get into the end-of-season knockouts is going to the wire.

Currently Crowborough, Haywards Heath, Crawley Down Gatwick and Petersfield are in the vital places of second to fifth – but Eastbourne United, in sixth, are level on points with Petersfield and with just three games left, Roffey, Peacehaven & Telscombe and Newhaven are all still in with a shout. The Crows, who sit second, are the only side assured of a play-off semi so far.

And it’s a similiar story in Division 1, where the title is still up for grabs too.

Most sides have three games to go and Seaford are top, but only two points clear of Forest Row, who have chased them well all season. With Dorking Wanderers B in the mix but unable to take part in the play-offs as they’re not eligible for promotion, at present Godalming, Worthing United and Chessington & Hook join Forest Row in the play-off places.

But Infinity, Arundel and AFC Uckfield are all hovering, and not out of it.

It promises to be a breathless end to the season with most SCFL sides playing twice over Easter and then facing a final game on Saturday week.

Typical of the exciting games seen in the league was Worthing United’s midweek trip to Chessington, which finished 3-3.

Mavericks boss Bill Clifford talks us through it: "It was a quite incredible game at Chalky Lane. Only one team turned up for the first half and that was our hosts. HT 3-0.

"We showed a great reaction second half, though, to end the game 3-3. In between those three goals, though, three big moments.

"A Chessy penalty was brilliantly saved by keeper Naythan Bryson, there was a controversially disallowed goal for the Mavericks and a 'last man' foul by a home side defender that was deemed worthy of only a yellow by the man in the middle.

"So both sides went home feeling somewhat disappointed, one with letting a three-goal lead slip and the other hard done by to only come away with a point in the end. It definitely would have been first up on Match of the Day!

"The race for the play-offs remains very tight, with five clubs battling for the last two places. There are just three games to go for all five and just three points separating them.

"The Mavericks face two of the five in their three – at home to AFC Uckfield on Saturday and then away to Arundel on the final day, Saturday week. In between it's a home game with Montpelier Villa, themselves fighting to beat the drop, on Tuesday.”

