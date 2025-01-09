Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Westfield FC have been angered by mindless damage to their Parish Field pitch.

A vehicle or vehicles have caused serious damage to the grass – leaving it unplayable and a number of teams without anywhere to play this weekend.

It comes after the club have put a huge amount of time, effort and money into creating a new stadium and facilities for the community at their new site in the village.

They’re the latest in a line of Sussex sport clubs to have suffered at the hands of vandals in recent times.

The state of the pitch after a vehicle caused damage | Picture: Westfield FC

The news was revealed by the club on X (Twitter).

It said: “Unfortunately we have some really bad news to bring you this evening. The Parish Field has been damaged this week by vehicles on the field.

"The burnout marks and divots left behind have rendered the pitch potentially unuasble.

"As a result, we are now faced with the challenge of finding alternative venues for the weekend and covering the cost of repairs to the field.

The damaged pitch | Westfield FC

"This unnecessary disruption affects not only our club but also the community that relies on this space.

"We will be working closely with the Parish Council to address these issues, including looking into ways to prevent motorbikes from gaining access to the field in the future.

"Thank you for your understanding and continued support as we work to resolve this matter.”

Westfield’s third team said on X they were due to have a home game this weekend: “Our manager/coach/groundsman was out there today in the cold trying to put it right and will be every day untill then. We have some special individuals at the club.”