Pitch inspection to be held tomorrow morning ahead of Tranmere Rovers v Crawley Town clash

Crawley Town have confirmed that a pitch inspection will be held at Tranmere Rovers ahead of Saturday’s league clash.

A referee will inspect the pitch, and a decision on whether the game goes ahead will be made before the Reds leave for Tranmere in the early afternoon.

There has been consistently low temperatures in the area since last Friday and due to this, the referee will inspect the pitch ahead of Crawley’s departure.

Tranmere said the club will update fans as soon as a decision has been made.