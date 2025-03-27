Play-off chasing Eastbourne United prove too strong for Horsham YMCA

Horsham YMCA lost 4-2 at home to play-off hopefuls Eastbourne United in the SCFL premier division.

United – eight places above Horsham YMCA at kick off – completed the double over YM after scoring two very early goals.

YM had a much better second half, clawing back to a one-goal deficit and fighting to the final whistle, but were beaten fair and square on the day.

An immediate attack enabled James Hull to tap in and the ball was instantly put in the net again, only to be ruled offside.

YMCA boss Laim Giles

Eastbourne, though, didn’t have long to wait for their second, Arthur Grout converting a free kick in the seventh minute.

Two corners apiece followed, until, in a rare YM incursion, Marc Nouble scored a well-taken goal.

Another YM chance went straight to Eastbourne keeper James Broadbent, ahead of YM missing a golden opportunity, when, with 2-2 written all over it, Stefan Joseph somehow blazed over from close range, the first half finishing 1-2.

Resuming, YM survived an early scare before Charlie Ball hit the post, Eastbourne soon making amends when Hull took advantage of open defence.

YM’s Harry Haines prevented further damage, saving with his feet. Then a long range blast from Dan Webster was tipped over for a YM corner, which Idris Gbadamosi headed in amid a goalmouth melee - 2-3.

With Broadbent sin-binned, reducing Eastbourne to ten men and around 15 minutes left, YM earned a corner, but the East Sussex side twisted the knife when, from a free kick, Grout launched an unstoppable volley to secure Eastbourne’s 2-4 win.

YM boss Liam Giles told the County Times: “After our disastrous start we recovered well and might even have shared the points, but the unfortunate free kick from which they scored was a game changer.

"We’re rebuilding with a very young side and a number of new signings, so we need time to gel as a unit.”

YM have another tough game on Saturday week, April 5, visiting upper table Peacehaven & Telscombe, against whom they drew 2-2 at home last month.