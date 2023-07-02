Plenty of players leaving Crawley Town, hopefully we'll see who is coming in soon - opinion

If anyone wants something to do, whilst we are waiting ever so patiently for transfers in to the club to occur, may I recommend the latest Indiana Jones film now at the place where we used to play before 1997.

Seriously, it’s well worth a look, but it still doesn’t soothe my anxious mind as much as some decent players signing for the Red Devils would.

True, we have signed Danilo Orsi from Grimsby and he will hopefully score a fair number of goals for us in the coming season and hopefully provide the ammunition for our other forwards as well.

However, we have also transferred Jack Powell to Crewe Alexandra, which understandably has met with mixed opinions on the various forums.

Jack Powell has joined Crewe Alexandra. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

I will miss him for his attitude, in that he makes an effort before each game to applaud the crowd, but on the other hand I will not miss his inconsistent corner taking which seldom seems to beat the near post defenders.

He is a good league player who sometimes produces out-of-this world moments, whilst at other times he can fail to impress.

What I don’t understand is how some of our fans can say he’s not good enough, whilst still criticising WAGMI for transferring him out.

Still, no one is perfect, so if you know of any footballers with Noone as a surname perhaps you could give him a call.

Steve Leake. Picture: Steve Leake

Still waiting to hear about Aramide Oteh and Jake Hessenthaler and where they stand as regards re-signing.

In Remi’s case, and if Scott is allowed to play Jake after appearing to be frozen out last year. I believe, if WAGMI are prepared to “back Scott and his decisions” he should be at least able to assess him for himself in the upcoming friendlies.

Of course, this also depends on whether the player himself is prepared to put last season behind him and once again show his loyalty to the club.

I have addressed my concerns to Preston Johnson and he insists that Wagmi are “still making moves, nothing is done yet”.

Of course, he could well be right and, in the past, other regimes have made the same sort of statement and signed players on the eve of the season’s first game and played them immediately.

This is the second time I have written this article and I am sorry to see Kwesi depart the club in the manner he has, and am probably now coming round to the conclusion that perhaps Jake and Remi might be the next departees.

Having said that, money for incoming players must certainly now be used and I hear rumours that a winger from Bromley might be incoming soon.

The move to the University of Sussex, Falmer training facility, is good news I believe, and news that should be applauded by all our supporters.

My point being that if you criticise every decision you don’t like, you should also applaud every decision you do like whilst also taking care as to who you attribute the blame or credit to.

Next week, we could all be licking our lips at the signing of some class players.