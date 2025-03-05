Eastbourne Borough’s long journey westwards on Saturday earned them just a single point from a goalless – and rather featureless – afternoon at Bath City.

The Romans’ magnificent ground really has to be on every supporter’s bucket list. Steep terraces, a cavernous main stand with, well, a quite 1970s feel, and the splendid backdrop of the green Mendip Hills above the popular side.

And, of course, the sort of full-throated home crowd who are really first-cousins to Bath Rugby Club, a mile down the road: good-natured but utterly partisan. They are the sort of supporters who will – and did – voluntarily collect your Herald reporter from Bath rail station, and deliver him back afterwards. Proper non-league, and the sort of sport that money can’t buy.

This was a real confrontation – between two teams with different styles and with different objectives. Bath City, enduring a patchy season, began the game eight points above the drop zone: probably a couple of wins from safety, but only two or three poor results from a nervy end to the season. For the Sports, there are few margins for error as they strive for the highest possible placing in the play-offs.

City are a physically strong side who seldom play four passes when two will do the job. Borough, on the other hand, work to patterns of play and defined, practised roles. And on a patchy grass pitch – with the obligatory slight slope – in front of a cheerfully full-throated home crowd, the Romans’ arena was set for quite a robust contest.

Playing up the slope and into the dazzling sun, Bath opened with a fierce shot from Luke Russe just inside the penalty area, knocked away by Moussa Diarra’s header. Borough responded with the first of many long throws from Pierce Bird, but the home side were alert to the Borough full-back’s missiles.

Joe Wright survived a charge-down by Bradley Ash, recovering swiftly enough to prevent what would have been a catastrophic opening goal. Then Ash himself accidentally clashed heads with Borough skipper Brad Barry, both players needing extensive on-field treatment before continuing with splendidly turbaned head-bandages. Barry, however, was to succumb to substitution just after half-time.

Steven Swan’s quite indulgent refereeing – but referees never can please everyone, can they? – saw the game reach the 34th minute before the first free-kick, and in general the afternoon ran smoothly. A credit to two teams capable of staying on the right side of robust-but-fair.

But how about a goal? Little sign of one as half-time crept ever closer, but Courtney Clarke conjured a run and terrific cross-shot which drew a fine double save from home keeper Harvey Wiles-Richards. Then just before the break, Yahaya Bamba raced clear but was foiled, and we reached half-time goalless.

Second half? Not a lot of difference, for all the tactical tweaks by Adam Murray. A Borough corner on the hour mark sparked an almighty goalmouth scramble – but City survived. A tricky surface, a baying home crowd – cheerfully raucous rather than hostile – and two teams cancelling each other out.

Murray’s arithmetic will have had this trip down as a win, but in the churning mix at the top of National South, a must-not-lose was not the worst of results.