Points haul on road pleases Worthing FC boss ahead of long-awaited return home

Chris Agutter declared himself happy with Worthing’s road-trip points haul as he prepared for his long-awaited first home game as manager.

The Rebels have had to play their first six games away from home because of ongoing work on a new stand at their Sussex Transport Community Stadium.

But wins in the past week at Hampton & Richmond – see a gallery from the Beveree here – and Boreham Wood – gallery here – have given them 11 points out of 18, leaving them 11th in the table. Now comes a home debut for the season on Saturday, when Hornchurch visit for a match which will have capacity restricted to 1,500 because the work is not finished.

At Hampton, Danny Cashman and Tommy Willard put Worthing 2-1 up after they conceded first. After the Beavers made it 2-2, Glen Rea got the winner.

Goal celebrations for the Rebels at Hampton and Richmond | Picture: Kyle Hemsley

At Boreham Wood, Cashman scored a late winner after new striker Temi Babalola’s opener had been cancelled out.

Agutter was delighted with both wins and said: “We challenged the group after the 5-0 loss at Truro and told them good teams can lose but respond. And they have certainly done that.

"At Hampton we were dominant and their goals came from a set-piece and counter-attack. At Boreham Wood we shaded the first half, they shaded the second.

"Across the two games we scored a couple of goal-of-the-season contenders and played some really nice football, but also dug in and showed spirit. You need to do both those things at this level.”

... and there were celebrations at Boreham Wood on Monday night | Picture: Kyle Hemsley

Agutter feels new forward Babalola has lifted the squad after his strikers failed to fire in early games. He has joined from Billericay after a summer move for him fell through.

The manager also praised Sam Packham and sub Harrison Smith for their efforts.

Now, it’s time to ‘come home’ and Agutter said: “We’re looking forward to finally playing a game in front of our own fans. I’m sure the fans are pleased it’s not another away game too!

"It’s been a hard period but the fans have been brilliant and we’ve got a good number of points on the board.”

Worthing will be at home again next weekend – against Southern League premier side Havant & Waterlooville in the second qualifying round of the FA Cup.