Pokemon prize in the sights of Worthing footballers

The regional rounds featured five Sussex clubs – with Horsham Tigers, Henfield Youth, Steyning Town Community and Oakwood Youth also involved – and the Worthing girls were delighted to get through

Regional rounds took place between May 7 and June 5 to decide the final teams that will participate in the finalsthis Saturday and Sunday in Wolverhampton.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James Glover, coach of Worthing United Youth under-12 girls said: “"We loved every minute of the regional finals. The whole day was exceptionally well organised, from registration right through to the final whistle in the final game. The staff were helpful and approachable and every team played the game the right way.

Worthing Utd's under-12 girls at the regional event, where they won through to the nationals

"The regional finals were a great experience for our girls. But now we want to go one step further and win the nationals. It's exciting. It's daunting. We're looking forward to finals day already."

Futsal is an exciting, fast-paced form of the game that originates in South America; several world stars have roots in the game. Played on hard pitches with small-sided teams, futsal places emphasis on technical skill in restricted spaces and creates an environment that allows young people to simulate and develop many skills and proficiencies that are transferrable to the 11-a-side game.