Polegate Town footballers celebrate winning season

There were over 70 players, committee and supporters in attendance to celebrate the season which saw Town lift the Eastbourne FA Vice Presidents Cup.

President Chris Bennett and Chairman Graham Holder hosted the evening with award winners as follows. The first team awards were won by Jack Callingham (Players' Player) and Jamie Barber (Manager's Player) with the 2nd team winners Ricky Fletcher (Players' Player) and Conner Dunstall (Manager's Player). Robbie Callingham took home the Supporters Player award, whilst Kenny & Sue Rogers won the Supporter of the Year.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Winners at Polegate Town's awards ceremony

Jacob Holder won Clubman, with Dan Barber winning Young Player of the Season. Mark Davis took home a centenary award for 300 games for the club.

The club said a massive thank you to everyone who has been involved in the club both on and off the pitch this year.