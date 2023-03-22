Pompey loanee Gifford’s double gives Bognor Regis Town victory at Potters Bar

Dan Gifford bagged a double as Bognor secured a 2-0 victory at Potters Bar Town in the Isthmian premier division on Tuesday night.

On-loan Pompey hitman Gifford pounced on 23 minutes and again after 70 minutes to give the Rocks a well-deserved away day win.

Boss Robbie Blake was chuffed with the dazzling display given that his injury-hit side was missing key players such as Craig Robson, Isaac Olaniyan and Alfie Bridgman.

Indeed the Nye Camp gaffer reckons the triumph was up there with the best he has witnessed this campaign.

Dan Gifford scored twice as the Rocks won at Potters Bar | Picture: Tommy McMillan

Now Blake will demand the same again from his players when they hit the road once more on Saturday as they face title-chasing Bishop’s Stortford.

Blake told Rocks Radio: “That was the most pleasing performance of the season given the personnel we’ve got missing and the experience we are missing. To show that commitment, desire and attitude from everyone makes me really proud.

"We showed bravery, togetherness and a willingness to win at all costs. We have played for our pride and got a great result and it is so pleasing.

"Dan Gifford has got us two excellent goals, right in there where he needs to be, in the six yard box, proper striker’s goals and I think we could have added more goals.

"I am also really pleased with the clean sheet. I thought Danny Howick and Cam Black were excellent at the back as was Calvin Davies as well as Joe Rabbetts — in fact the whole team were a credit.

"We showed a real hunger and desire to get the three points at a place which is difficult to come to. We’ve not had a great season but this victory shows what we can do and we will get better. We go to Bishop’s Stortford on Saturday respecting them but not fearing them and yes, it will be a challenge as they are going for promotion but we look forward to it.”