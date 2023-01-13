Pompey prospect joins Worthing FC on loan

Worthing’s website reported today: “The 19-year-old started the season on loan at National League side Maidstone before a switch to National League South side Hampton & Richmond Borough in September.
“Vincent scored a hat-trick against the Reds on Boxing Day in the 4-3 thriller against the Beavers.
“Vincent made 16 league appearances for the London side before returning to Portsmouth after the conclusion of his loan deal at the end of December.
“A left sided player, equally comfortable at full back or in midfield, he progressed through the academy at National League side Bromley, making his competitive debut for the Ravens in their 2-0 victory over King’s Lynn in February 2021.
“He went on to make seven appearances for the club before Pompey signed the youngster for an undisclosed fee in the summer of 2021. Vincent goes straight into Adam Hinshelwood’s squad for tomorrow’s trip to Eastbourne Borough.”