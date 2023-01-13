Pompey prospect joins Worthing FC on loan

Worthing FC have agreed a deal with Pompey for the loan signing of Liam Vincent until the end of the season – weeks after scoring a hat-trick against them.

Worthing’s website reported today: “The 19-year-old started the season on loan at National League side Maidstone before a switch to National League South side Hampton & Richmond Borough in September.

“Vincent scored a hat-trick against the Reds on Boxing Day in the 4-3 thriller against the Beavers.

“Vincent made 16 league appearances for the London side before returning to Portsmouth after the conclusion of his loan deal at the end of December.

Liam Vincent in pre-season action for Pompey at Gosport | Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

“A left sided player, equally comfortable at full back or in midfield, he progressed through the academy at National League side Bromley, making his competitive debut for the Ravens in their 2-0 victory over King’s Lynn in February 2021.