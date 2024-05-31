Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bognor Regis Town manager Robbie Blake will ask his players to ‘enjoy the occasion’ when Pompey come to Nyewood Lane for one of their first pre-season friendlies since winning promotion to the Championship.

John Mousinho's men take on the Rocks in their first week of friendlies match of the summer on Saturday, July 20 (1pm) and arrive after a table-topping League One campaign that saw them crowned champions.

Bognor bosses expect a bumper gate for the money-spinning encounter given that it is such an early chance for Pompey fans to see any new signings in action. Last season the home side earned a 1-1 draw in front of around 2,000 fans. News of tickets for the fixture will be released soon.

And Blake has thanked the Blues for committing to the annual fixture and spoken of how much the club value their ties with the Fratton Park outfit.

Rocks pressure against Pompey last summer | Picture: Lyn Phillips

He said: "It promises to be a cracking occasion and there will be plenty of fans in, that's for sure. We can't wait to welcome them.

"I want our players to enjoy the occasion against a squad that will be competing in the Championship next season. John has worked wonders and the club and the supporters have got their reward and it promises to be an exciting season for them.

"We are lucky enough to enjoy a great relationship with Portsmouth and over the years have had young players on loan with us, which I think benefits both clubs in terms of helping us obviously but their younger players experience men's football which ultimately is important to their development."

The Rocks kick off their pre-season training on June 26 at East Dean FC and have arranged six of pre-season fixtures – including hosting National League South Worthing – as they prepare for the new Isthmian premier division campaign, which starts on August 10.

Fixtures: