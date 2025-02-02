Pope pops up to head Burgess Hill Town to win over Erith Town

Ben Pope scored the only goal as Burgess Hill Town’s run of unbeaten games in the Isthmian south east division increased to nine.

On a cold and muddy Saturday afternoon, Erith Town travelled to the Homecall Carpets Community Stadium to try to gain revenge for the three points the Hillians took from them just a few weeks ago.

There were two changes to the side that won in midweek, with Pope and Martyn Box coming in to replace Dan Perry and Stefan Vukoje in front of a crowd of 553.

The game had a slow start, but Hill had the majority of the possession and struggled to create any clear-cut chances. That was until the 25th minute, when they opened the scoring similarly to how they did in the reverse fixture in January. Box delivered a corner to the back post where Pope scored with a bullet header into the top corner.

Burgess Hill Town on the attack v Erith Town - picture by Phil Dennett

Just a few minutes later, Chris Whelpdale missed a great chance to double the lead, heading wide from Box’s cross.

Erith went up the other end and threatened for the first time and they had a few corners which caused the Hill defence some trouble, one corner needing a goal-line clearance.

The Hillians dominated the rest of the half and should have doubled the lead in the 39th minute, when Box got on the end of a Whelpdale cross and missed the target from very close range. Just before half-time, Erith goalkeeper Nathan Edwards made a big save, reaching far to stop Ollie Davies’ toe-poked effort from finding the bottom corner.

The second half started with neither team creating real chances until the hour mark, when Erith’s Andrew Dythe cut in from the right and had his curling effort saved by Slav Huk, who was forced into another save shortly after as he got down to tip Bradley Ryan’s shot round the post.

A minute's applause is held in memory of Peter Miles - picture by Phil Dennett

Hill had a penalty shout in the 74th minute when Box played a ball in behind to Kieran Rowe who took it round Edwards, who brought the Hill midfielder down. The referee blew for a free-kick to the visitors for simulation, much to the dismay of the home supporters and players.

Erith had a penalty shout of their own as the ball ricocheted on to a Hillian arm, but the referee didn’t give it.

The Hillians had an opportunity to put the game to bed when Box, who created many chances throughout the game, got past his man on the wing and put a cross into Joe Overy, who sat his defender down but fired straight at Edwards.

The win sees Hill tighten their grip on third place.

Match sponsors Sussex Massage Therapy voted Pope as their Brickworks Player of the Match.

Hill: Slav Huk, Reggie Ward, Hamish Morrison, Harry Lawson, Ryan Worrall, Marcus Allen, Ollie Davies (Joe Overy 69), Kieran Rowe, Ben Pope (Dan Perry 87), Chris Whelpdale (Brannon O’Neill 82), Martyn Box. Subs not used: Nathan Cooper, Alex Malins.