Popular former Crawley Town midfielder on why it was the right to leave Reds and his love for Scott Lindsey

Jeremy Kelly in action in his last season for Crawley Town | Picture: Eva Gilbert

‘It was the right time to go’ – those were the words of popular midfielder Jeremy Kelly on leaving Crawley Town.

The former Reds star – who was once branded by Scott Lindsey as ‘the best player in the world’ – gave an interview to World Soccer Magazine where he talked about his time at the Broadfield Stadium, and his relationship with his former boss.

Kelly was a huge hit with fans after joining Crawley in January 2024, and despite never playing a game in the English football pyramid before, quickly became one of the first names on Scott Lindsey’s teamsheet.

Impressing with his lightning feet and raw and natural ability, Kelly became a fan favourite at the Broadfield Stadium and earned the same recognition from his teammates and coaching staff.

Jeremy Kelly (third in from right) celebrates winning at Wembley with his Crawley teammates | Picture: Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football

At the end of the 2023/24 season, Kelly started at Wembley Stadium as the Reds secured promotion to League One for the second time in the club’s history.

But after being part of the squad who were relegated from League One the following season, the 28-year-old left the club to pursue opportunities back in the States and eventually joined Charleston Battery.

When his departure was announced, Lindsey said: “I knew a couple of weeks ago that he wasn't going be staying so I have only just stopped crying on that one.”

In his interview with World Soccer Magazine, Kelly said: “I find myself getting emotional hearing that. I have the utmost respect for Scott. I loved him and loved playing for him. He had faith in me and that's all you can ask for from a manager. He genuinely made me feel like the best player in the world.

Jeremy Kelly in his first season at the Broadfield Stadium | Picture: Eva Gilbert

"We had a different style to most teams, and who knows if I had gone to another League One or League Two team that it would have worked out. I was so sad to leave Crawley and I can say it definitely wasn't for football reasons that I did. I can't say much more but it was the right time for me to go and the right opportunity for me in Charleston.”

When Kelly arrived at the Broadfield Stadium from FC Tulsa, it was a whol new world to him. He said in the interview: “I didn't know much about Crawley but I would have gone anywhere in the UK. I have family in Sussex and that made the move so much easier. I didn't know what I was letting myself in for but I got out of my comfort zone.

"I remember walking onto the training field for the first time and seeing the guys thinking: "Who the eff is this American?" And that's fair enough. It was a little nerve-wracking but a great experience.”

After Reds’ historic win at Wembley, the majority of the side were sold on and their League One campaign started with an almost-completely new squad. “After a few years playing full-time, you realise players will move on and everyone has their reasons for doing that,” said Kelly. “Some of those who left might have been more surprising than others, but you get on with it and switch your focus to the guys who are in the changing room with you.

Scott Lindsey branded Jeremy Kelly 'the best player in the world' | Picture: Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football

"Yes, we knew it would be a challenge, but for the most part we felt pretty positive. I believe we played well enough to stay up but sometimes that's football.

"I do think we stay up seven out of ten times with that group of players.”

Before joining Crawley, Kelly had played for Carolina RailHawks, San Francisco City, Colorado Rapids, Memphis 901 and FC Tulsa. But had football changed in the States on his return? “The atmosphere is different - it maybe is more family-friendly - but the people really know their football in the US these days and deserve a bit more credit for that,” he said. “The difference would be that every single game counts for so much in terms of relegation or promotion or the play-offs in England. It has real impact and supporters will come up to you to talk to you about a good performance - or the reverse. There's a financial impact too and I'm glad I experienced that world. I don't know if I'll be back but I have so much love for Crawley.”

Jeremy Kelly was interviews for the November 2025 edition of World Soccer Magazine. Other interviews in that edition include Jan Oblak, Benni McCarthy, Noberto Solano and Giuseppe Rossi.