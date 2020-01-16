Portsmouth continue to run rule over Lewes youngster

Pompey will continue to run the rule over Taylor Seymour.

The Lewes keeper is on trial with the Blues and a decision on his future won’t be made for another two weeks.

He’s featured five times for the academy and has also lined up twice for the reserves.

Seymour, who has represented England Colleges, played in the 2-2 Premier League Cup draw against Exeter last week as well as Tuesday's 1-1 draw at Plymouth Argyle in the Premier League Cup.

His performance in treacherous conditions at Home Park impressed Liam Daish, who was in charge of Pompey.

But the professional development phase coach admitted the Blues won’t decide whether they’ll offer Seymour a deal for at least a fortnight.

Daish said: ‘Taylor has come in and he was very assured. It was difficult conditions at Plymouth but he was very tidy in his play.

‘Each game I’ve watched him, he seems to have settled in a little bit better.

‘Maybe that has come from confidence because it is hard for a triallist coming in, especially as a goalkeeper.

‘He probably hasn't worked enough with his team-mates and the back four and has had a lot of games without too much training.

‘On Tuesday, he looked very assured and pulled off some good saves.

‘I think it’ll be discussed in the next couple of weeks. I know he’s on a four-week trial and is probably two weeks into that.

‘So after that, we’ll sit down and go from there.’