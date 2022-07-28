Pompey pair Bridgman and Stewart may join Bognor Regis Town on loan

Bognor boss Robbie Blake hopes to be able to take keeper Toby Steward and attacking midfielder Alfie Bridgman on loan from Pompey -- with both set to be involved for the Rocks tomorrow night in the pre-season friendly at home to Worthing.

By Carl Eldridge
Thursday, 28th July 2022, 8:25 pm
Updated Thursday, 28th July 2022, 8:27 pm

Steward, 17, impressed in goal in the 2-0 win at Horndean in a pre-season friendly on saturday after playing against Bognor for a young Blues side in a 1-1 draw midweek.

Bridgman, 18, was on loan at the Nye Camp last season and his spell with the club was a huge success. Fratton Park boss Danny Cowell has indicated that he is happy for the pair to join Blake's men.

"Both players will feature against Worthing and we hope to be able to confirm loan moves thereafter," said Blake. "Toby looks a great prospect, looks very assured for his age and Alfie has developed really well since we had him with us last season.

Toby Steward / Picture: Tommy McMillan

"We have a great relationship with Pompey and we are very grateful to Danny and the club for all of their help.”

Alfie Bridgman / Picture: Robin Jones, The Digital South
