Portsmouth vs Brighton player ratings: Albion debutant strikes early as fullbacks excel with 7s

Brighton outclassed WSL 2 outfit Pompey to clinch all three points in their opening Women's League Cup fixture.

A defensively disciplined Portsmouth were undone in the first half by two moments of brilliance from Dario Vidošić’s Seagulls.

New signing Carla Camacho opened the scoring just four minutes into the cup contest, rifling the ball home from inside a crowded six-yard box.

While chances were few and far between for the Albion, makeshift centre-back Marisa Olislagers extended her side’s lead in the 28th minute with a stunning strike.

Brighton midfielder Nadine Noordam squandered a duo of chances before Portsmouth produced their brightest spell to conclude the half.

While both sides rang the changes, it was the visitors who dominated after the interval with substitutes Michelle Agyemang and Rosa Kafaji coming close for the Seagulls.

Brighton midfielder Bex Rayner created the most promising opportunity of the second half as her powerful effort tested Portsmouth’s Comfort Erhabor.

The former Albion goalkeeper eventually laid claim to the ball on her third attempt to conclude the tie a 2-0 Albion triumph.

These are the Brighton player ratings for their 2-0 victory over Portsmouth Women.

Sophie Baggaley (GK) - 6 Untroubled throughout aside for a shot from Jessica Gale which the goalkeeper denied.

Emilie Gay - 5 A promising display from the U21s defender, who was largely unoccupied before being substituted at half-time.

Marit Auée - 7 Looked to always play forward, and distributed a superb ball in behind to find Noordam.

Marisa Olislagers C - 7 Doubled the Albion’s lead with a superb long range effort following her corner kick. Offered some threatening crosses before being withdrawn.

Jorelyn Carabali - 6 Strong display from the centre-back, who was largely untroubled in the Brighton backline.

Nadine Noordam - 6 Was often involved in the build-up, but couldn’t find the improvisation required to score Albion’s third with her strike nor header.

Fuka Tsunoda - 5 The Albion debutant looked comfortable distributing play. Was occasionally caught out during Portsmouth’s advances in the second half.

Bex Rayner - 6 Claimed the assist for Olislager’s stunning strike. Failed to latch onto several balls from Čanković but threatened with a long range strike.

Carla Camacho - 6 Pounced on a loose ball to open the scoring from inside the six-yard box, and showed intent to create for the Albion.

Tahirah Heron - 6 The U21s forward did well in her physical duel with Portsmouth’s Isobel Collins. Caught offside and ran into traffic at times.

Elliana Martin - 5 A quiet display from the teenager, who didn’t offer much of a threat aside from making several runs in behind.

Brighton substitutes: Jelena Čanković - 6 Replaced Olislagers at half time. Provided several through balls for Rayner and contributed to Albion’s attacks.

Maelys Mpomé - 6 Replaced Gay in defence at half-time. The debutant had a chance at the death to make it 3-0, however volleyed her close range effort just wide.

Michelle Agyemang - 6 Camacho’s replacement in the 63rd minute. Produced a strike across goal and blazed another effort in a bid to net her first goal of the 2025-26 campaign.

Rosa Kafaji - 6 On for Noordam in the 63rd minute. Looked lively against Portsmouth’s Tia Primmer, but failed to find the net with her several shots on goal.

Kiko Seike - 5 On for Heron in the 63rd minute. Got on the ball often, but couldn’t provide a decisive moment for the Albion.