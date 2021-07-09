Positive Covid tests sees Lewes friendlies cancelled

Lewes’ pre-season friendly away at SCEFL Premier outfit Fisher on Tuesday night was cancelled due to a positive Covid case within the club.

Two members of the Rooks’ backroom staff tested positive for coronavirus on Monday.

Neither were with the Lewes squad at the same time, but the Rooks and Fisher agreed to cancel the pre-season fixture as a precautionary measure.

This Saturday's friendly at near-neighbours AFC Uckfield Town was cancelled on Friday afternoon following a potential Covid case in the Uckers' camp.

Both clubs agreed to cancel tomorrow's pre-season friendly as a precautionary measure.

The Rooks recorded a 4-0 win at Isthmian South East new boys Lancing on Saturday in front of a crowd of 143.

Lewes opened the scoring on 13 minutes. A Rooks midfielder stole the ball from Lancing’s Harrison Parker and found a Lewes striker, who tucked home into the bottom right corner.

The Rooks doubled their lead on 26 minutes as a good cross from the left was converted with aplomb.

And a breakneck move down the right saw the ball fall to a Lewes man to duly make it 3-0 nine minutes before the break.

The Rooks netted their fourth and final goal just before the hour mark. A corner from the right was headed home to complete a consummate Lewes performance.