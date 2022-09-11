Postponed FA Trophy matches switched to Tuesday night
A number of Sussex clubs will be in FA Trophy action on Tuesday as matches postponed yesterday as part of the national call-off of football are transferred to the next available date.
First qualifying round ties in the trophy, which involve clubs from step four – the Isthmian League south east division – have been slotted into the fixture list at the first available opportunity.
They were supposed to be staged on Saturday but football across the country was called off following the death of The Queen on Thursday.
Matches planned for Tuesday include the following:
Chichester City v Faversham Town
Felixstowe & Walton United v Burgess Hill Town
Haywards Heath Town v Southall
Lancing v Cray Valley PM
Littlehampton Town v Ramsgate
Three Bridges v Hullbridge Sports
Tilbury v Whitehawk
Wroxham v East Grinstead Town
There’s also a number of non-league fixtures – which were already scheduled – in the National League South, Isthmian premier and SCFL.
Other Tuesday night (Sep 13) fixtures include:
National South
Eastbourne Borough v Welling United
Worthing v Cheshunt
Isthmian premier
Bognor Regis Town v Carshalton Athletic
Hastings United v Kingstonian
Horsham v Lewes
SCFL premier
Midhurst & Ease v Lingfield
Newhaven v Little Common
Peacehaven & Tels.v Horsham YMCA
Saltdean United v Eastbourne Town
SCFL division one
Godalming Town v Chessington & Hook United
Oakwood v Dorking Wanderers Res
Selsey v Billingshurst
Worthing United v Hailsham Town