Postponed FA Trophy matches switched to Tuesday night

Chichester City - pictured here in their FA Cup win at Leatherhead - are among Sussex sides in FA Trophy action on Tuesday night | Picture: Neil Holmes

First qualifying round ties in the trophy, which involve clubs from step four – the Isthmian League south east division – have been slotted into the fixture list at the first available opportunity.

They were supposed to be staged on Saturday but football across the country was called off following the death of The Queen on Thursday.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matches planned for Tuesday include the following:

Chichester City v Faversham Town

Felixstowe & Walton United v Burgess Hill Town

Haywards Heath Town v Southall

Lancing v Cray Valley PM

Littlehampton Town v Ramsgate

Three Bridges v Hullbridge Sports

Tilbury v Whitehawk

Wroxham v East Grinstead Town

There’s also a number of non-league fixtures – which were already scheduled – in the National League South, Isthmian premier and SCFL.

Other Tuesday night (Sep 13) fixtures include:

National South

Eastbourne Borough v Welling United

Worthing v Cheshunt

Isthmian premier

Bognor Regis Town v Carshalton Athletic

Hastings United v Kingstonian

Horsham v Lewes

SCFL premier

Midhurst & Ease v Lingfield

Newhaven v Little Common

Peacehaven & Tels.v Horsham YMCA

Saltdean United v Eastbourne Town

SCFL division one

Godalming Town v Chessington & Hook United

Oakwood v Dorking Wanderers Res

Selsey v Billingshurst