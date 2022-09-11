Edit Account-Sign Out
Postponed FA Trophy matches switched to Tuesday night

A number of Sussex clubs will be in FA Trophy action on Tuesday as matches postponed yesterday as part of the national call-off of football are transferred to the next available date.

By Steve Bone
Sunday, 11th September 2022, 10:55 am
Updated Sunday, 11th September 2022, 11:01 am
Chichester City - pictured here in their FA Cup win at Leatherhead - are among Sussex sides in FA Trophy action on Tuesday night | Picture: Neil Holmes
Chichester City - pictured here in their FA Cup win at Leatherhead - are among Sussex sides in FA Trophy action on Tuesday night | Picture: Neil Holmes

First qualifying round ties in the trophy, which involve clubs from step four – the Isthmian League south east division – have been slotted into the fixture list at the first available opportunity.

They were supposed to be staged on Saturday but football across the country was called off following the death of The Queen on Thursday.

Matches planned for Tuesday include the following:

Chichester City v Faversham Town

Felixstowe & Walton United v Burgess Hill Town

Haywards Heath Town v Southall

Lancing v Cray Valley PM

Littlehampton Town v Ramsgate

Three Bridges v Hullbridge Sports

Tilbury v Whitehawk

Wroxham v East Grinstead Town

There’s also a number of non-league fixtures – which were already scheduled – in the National League South, Isthmian premier and SCFL.

Other Tuesday night (Sep 13) fixtures include:

National South

Eastbourne Borough v Welling United

Worthing v Cheshunt

Isthmian premier

Bognor Regis Town v Carshalton Athletic

Hastings United v Kingstonian

Horsham v Lewes

SCFL premier

Midhurst & Ease v Lingfield

Newhaven v Little Common

Peacehaven & Tels.v Horsham YMCA

Saltdean United v Eastbourne Town

SCFL division one

Godalming Town v Chessington & Hook United

Oakwood v Dorking Wanderers Res

Selsey v Billingshurst

Worthing United v Hailsham Town

