Steve Cook facing Liverpool in his Brighton days / Picture: Getty

The former Brighton and AFC Bournemouth defender, now at Nottingham Forest, has become the biggest stakeholder in the Mid Sussex League club.

Westfield, who are in the process of constricting a new ground, announced on Wednesday evening: "The club are delighted to announce that @SteveCook28 has taken majority ownership of the club, this is a massive step in the ambitions of the club #Westies #NFFC"

The former Ark William Parker Academy pupil, who was Hastings born and raised, has always kept close links to the area as well as having a stellar career with the Seagulls, the Cherries and now Nottingham Forest - themselves just promoted back to the Premier League.

Westfield finished 11th in the Mid Sussex premier last season but have big plans for development in line with the new ground currently being constructed.

More details are expected on Thursday.