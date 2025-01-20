Premier League Primary Stars participant joins Soccer Schools, Development Programme and Saturday Soccer Centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Meet Luca, a Premier League Primary Stars participant who has joined Soccer Schools, trialled for our Development Programme, and comes along every Saturday for extra training.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Seven-year-old Luca has been a participant of the Crawley Town Community Foundation for two years, starting out by participating in Reading Stars as part of one of the Premier League's community incentive programmes, Premier League Primary stars.

Luca said: “I started reading a book about puppies, I have a dog at home, and I really enjoy learning about them. I think that I like books more now because I got to choose what book I wanted to read with Nathan (Premier League Primary Stars Coordinator).”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also, as part of the programme, Luca attended a Maths workshop at the Broadfield Stadium. Playing maths-inspired games and being able to meet Reggie the Red were the standout points for the young Crawley fan.

Luca at various events

Luca’s involvement with Crawley Town Community Foundation doesn’t stop there! He is a frequent attendee of the Foundation Soccer Schools and said: "I enjoy the matches of the Soccer Schools, I think it’s because I love scoring."

Luca also attends the Tuesday night development centre; he’s improved massively since he first started with the Foundation.

His coaches Tilly and Liam said the following about his improvement: "I think if you looked at Luca a few months ago and Luca now, you would think he’s a different player. He has worked hard to get where he is today, and that’s a testament to his dedication to the sport and to himself. He’s really focused and driven."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Premier League Primary Stars Programme at Crawley Town Community Foundation is run by Nathan Hull, who joined the Foundation in April.

Nathan said: "Luca’s an amazing student. He’s a credit to himself and his school. He’s done a lot of work with me, especially the reading stars he’s come on leaps and bounds."

Luca is just one example of the amazing work that happens in the Premier League Primary Stars programme. If your school wants to get involved, please go to www.ctcommunityfoundation.com/premier-league-primary-stars