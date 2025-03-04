Premier League trophy on its way to the Theatre of Trees
This is a great opportunity for Boars fans and all locals to get a rare, close-up look at the famous trophy and to take photos with it before the match and at half-time. The special event is linked to Non-League Day on March 22 to celebrate non-league football.
Now celebrating its 25th anniversary, the Premier League Stadium Fund has supplied more than £207m since 2000, to upgrade infrastructure at more than 1,000 men's and women's clubs throughout the English Football League, National League and football pyramid.
Roffey FC have received funding totalling £50,000 for ground improvements including a new stand and floodlight system, with additional funding approved to convert the lights to energy-efficient LED ones.
The Premier League is investing £1.6bn into football and communities throughout England and Wales between 2022 and 2025.
On Saturday, there is a special £5 match ticket price and under-16s have free entry. So come along and eat, drink,watch a game of Southern Combination League football and have your picture taken with the Premier League trophy.