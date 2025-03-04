Premier League trophy on its way to the Theatre of Trees

By Sam Chapman
Contributor
Published 4th Mar 2025, 10:40 BST
Updated 4th Mar 2025, 15:57 BST

On Saturday, the Premier League trophy will be at Chennells Brook for Roffey FC's Southern Combination Football League fixture against Pagham (3pm kick-off).

This is a great opportunity for Boars fans and all locals to get a rare, close-up look at the famous trophy and to take photos with it before the match and at half-time. The special event is linked to Non-League Day on March 22 to celebrate non-league football.

Now celebrating its 25th anniversary, the Premier League Stadium Fund has supplied more than £207m since 2000, to upgrade infrastructure at more than 1,000 men's and women's clubs throughout the English Football League, National League and football pyramid.

Roffey FC have received funding totalling £50,000 for ground improvements including a new stand and floodlight system, with additional funding approved to convert the lights to energy-efficient LED ones.

The Premier League trophy is coming to Roffey FC (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)The Premier League trophy is coming to Roffey FC (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)
The Premier League is investing £1.6bn into football and communities throughout England and Wales between 2022 and 2025.

On Saturday, there is a special £5 match ticket price and under-16s have free entry. So come along and eat, drink,watch a game of Southern Combination League football and have your picture taken with the Premier League trophy.

