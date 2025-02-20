Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Worthing boss Chris Agutter vowed to keep the players focused on the displays that had put them in the thick of the National League South title race – as he reflected on their first defeat in 13 league games.

Their fine run of form came to an abrupt halt at Slough Town on Saturday, when they were 3-0 down in 30 minutes and ended up losing 4-0.

It was a setback to their title hopes but they remain well-placed – in third spot and only six points behind leaders Dorking with three games in hand.

They go into two home games in four days – against Salisbury on Saturday and Farnborough on Tuesday – knowing their fate is in their own hands, with the boss keen to learn from Saturday’s defeat.

Worthing have had a great run - but it ended emphatically at Slough Town | Picture: Kyle Hemsley

He said the fact so many of the side had an off-day pointed to poor preparation – and said the fact they had to travel to away games separately and in cars, and not as a group on a coach, was far from ideal.

As for the game itself, Agutter said: “They took their chances, we missed ours. We had more shots on target than Slough but they scored four of their six.

"But we gave the ball away cheaply and made unforced errors, which gave Slough confidence. We left ourselves wide open too many times, and you can’t against a side who throw the kitchen sink at you.”

The loss early in the game of striker Liam Nash – who’d scored in each of his first two Worthing appearances – was a sertback and they also missed Glen Rea from the midfield, the manager saying Rea had been ‘immense’ lately.

Nash may be out for a week or two with a groin problem but the boss hopes to have Rea back from illness.

Nicky Wheeler has been carrying an injury, while the club are hoping to sign an another goalkeeper before Saturday to end a lack of cover in that department.

Agutter said the players and fans must not lose sight of the run they’d been on – nor the great position they were in.

"The players have been brilliant and we have put more points on the board than our direct rivals recently,” Agutter said.

"We now have four home games in the next five and need to make that count. We’ll take it a game at a time but must look at the Salisbury game as a chance to start a new unbeaten run.”