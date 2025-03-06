The pressure is off for Chichester City after they passed the higher of two points targets they set themselves for safety – but they will carry on battling for an unlikely place in the Isthmian premier play-offs.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last Saturday’s 2-1 home win over Cray Wanderers took them to 52 points – with the bosses having started the season setting out first to try to get to 40 points for possible survival, then 50 for absolute safety.

The fact they have done it with ten games to spare is testament to what a fine effort it’s been from everyone at Oaklands Park – players, management, backroom staff, volunteers and fans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And now they can go into the final phase of the season pressure-free... but seeing what more they can achieve.

27 and counting - Jimmy Wild after his Chi City winner v Cray Wanderers - picture by Neil Holmes

Saturday’s win has left them in eighth spot, five points off the play-off places.

But the next few days will bring two big tests – with visits to leaders Billericay on Saturday and Folkestone next Tuesday.

Manager Miles Rutherford said: “I think we deserved the win on Saturday. It was nice to get it after a couple of games without one and after our first defeat in a long time at Hashtag.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’re just taking the games as they come but the next two will tell us whether we have a chance of finishing higher. They will be two very tough games.

Chi City's young fans enjoy the team's success v Cray Wanderers - picture by Neil Holmes

"There’s no pressure on us now, but that’s not to say we won’t be giving our all until the end of the season.

"At the start of the season a lot of people said we’d go down – we simply set out to prove them wrong, and we have.

"No-one thought we’d get to 50 points with ten games to go – I doubt many thought we’d get to 40 points, to be honest, so it’s been good to achieve what we have.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The first aim was to get to 40, which can be enough to stay up, then it was 50, which guarantees you safety.”

Scorers on Saturday were Ethan Prichard and Jimmy Wild – the latter clinching the win with his 27th goal of the season.

Rutherford said Wild’s goals had been crucual to their success – but admitted the frontman had not even been in his best form recently.

City head to Billericay with no new injuries reported.