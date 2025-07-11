Price freeze is a thank-you to Bexhill United fans

Bexhill United have frozen entry and season ticket prices for 2025-26 as a thank you to fans.

The SCFL premier division side’s move is to reward existing fans and to encourage more supporters to head down to The Polegrove in the months ahead.

Last season, Bexhill’s home gates averaged over 200 for the first time this century, an exceptional level of support at Southern Combination Football League level and a foundation that the club is looking to build on this term .

Alongside the price freeze the club is launching a renewed drive to reach out into the community through traditional and social media aimed at drawing new supporters through the gates.

Bexhill United in action last season against Little Common | Picture: Jon Smalldon

With its historic 96 year old grandstand, highly-praised food and drink menu in the refurbished clubhouse and a top quality programme at a pound a pop, Bexhill United is proud of the matchday experience on offer to both local and travelling supporters alike and the club extends a warm welcome to groundhoppers attracted by the history and stadium architecture of the Polegrove.

A club spokesman said: “We have thought long and hard about our admission prices for this season and although, like all grassroots football clubs, we face our own increases in costs we wanted to send out a massive thank you to our supporters, old and new.

“As a club we have worked hard to improve our facilities for supporters and we have had great feedback, that is reflected in our increased attendances at the Polegrove.

“Non League football is in a good place as more and more lovers of the game recognise that their local club offers a great day or evening out without breaking the bank. Bexhill United is pleased to continue to play it’s part in building the grassroots game in and around our town,”

Bexhill United Admission Prices 25/26: £7 full, £5 concessions, £1 under 18s; Kids under 12 free. Season Tickets 25/26: £85 full, £45 concessions, £14 under 18s.