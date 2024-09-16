Prichard is late goal hero as Chichester City force FA Cup replay with Slough Town

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Ethan Prichard’s wonder-goal in time added on deservedly earned Chichester a replay against National League South high-flyers Slough Town in a second qualifying round Emirates FA Cup clash at Oaklands Park.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chi made just the one change to the team that beat Cheshunt in that comeback Isthmian Premier win last time out. Kieran Magee lined up between the sticks alongside full backs Emmett Dunn, skipper Rob Hutchings and central defenders Curtis Da Costa and Ben Pashley. Joe Moore returned to midfield to accompany Lloyd Rowlatt, Joe Clarke, Mo Jammeh and Isaac Bello with Jimmy Wild up front.

It was the visitors who started brighter winning a corner after barely 60 seconds when Moore struggled to clear. The first Rebels’ shot was lifted over the bar before Dunn headed safely back to Magee who then comfortably held John Ufuah’s effort. Ufuah had a cross cleared by Da Costa and Pashley steered another out for a corner kick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Gilbert took this one and a free-header went over six minutes in. Magee had to be sharp in the next move after a nice piece of skill. Clarke sent an attempt well off at the other end moments later at the other end and the hosts had another corner to defend.

Ethan Prichard runs away to celebrate his equaliser for Chichester City vs Slough Town in the FA Cup | Picture: Neil Holmes

Rowlatt opened things up as Chi pressed but couldn’t pick a teammate with his cross. A lovely move involving Hutchings and Rowlatt set Jammeh up for a decent effort on 12 before Bello failed to get a shot off and then as we neared the quarter of an hour mark Wild headed one wide from a long Bello throw.

Moore battled for the ball and won Chichester a free kick which fell to Wild who lost control. A couple of moves by both teams fizzled out before Da Costa headed clear a Gary Abisogun delivery. Referee Lisa Benn brandished her first yellow card to a Slough player at the mid-point and a Rebels’ cross was steered out for a corner.

The visitors’ keeper Charlie Horlock cleared; Pashley was impeded and a Jammeh delivery was fired over too deep. A super move from the away side led to a chance that rattled the bar and Horlock spilled a Chi ball and conceded a corner which Dunn headed out. Magee collected Slough’s cross from the left with 10 or so to go and then a slip from Horlock allowed Wild to give Chi the lead after a probing Pashley pass.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The visitors sought to respond and had a couple of shots blocked. Next, Horlock flapped at a set-piece and his counterpart claimed a Josh Jackman cross before denying Lexus Beeden from close range. Wild got flagged marginally offside and dragged his attempt wide anyway in the first attack of the second half.

Ethan Prichard is congratulated | Picture: Neil Holmes

Then a cross-field pass was a bit too strong for Ufuah and Magee took Henry Ochieng’s dead ball easily enough. His next save with his feet was assured and Jackman hit a go well-off target.

The equaliser eventually came in strange circumstances through John Gilbert after Chi failed to clear their lines in the 56th minute. The Rebels made a couple of changes and Magee gathered an Abisogun cross without any trouble.

Rowlatt then whipped a corner in and Dunn headed over before the impressive Hutchings won a throw and Jammeh and Bello hooked up and tried to play a return pass rather than having a go themselves. On 69 minutes sub Ollie Spicer had an opportunity before Billie Clark and Kareem Isiaka were introduced for Chi and Slough respectively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former was close to restoring the hosts’ lead following a nice interchange between Moore and Wild but the final ball was just behind him. Prichard joined the fray with 15 or so to go.

Jackman took a set-piece on the edge of the box which was blocked and then the home side were awarded a free kick after a scramble. A Rebels’ cross got hooked away moments later and another resulted in a shot that was hit over the bar. And then the National League South team went 2-1 up with Isiaka slotting home easily enough.

As we entered five minutes of additional time Prichard found the back of the net with a delicious strike from outside the box to set up a midweek replay. Neat play from Clark earned Chi a throw as the clock ticked down and sub Ryan Davidson whipped one over to Dion Jarvis who couldn’t quite control it before Wild smashed a late free kick into the wall.

Chi City: Magee, Dunn, Hutchings, Moore, Da Costa, Pashley, Rowlatt, Clarke, Wild, Jammeh, Bello (Davidson, Munt, Jarvis, Clark, Prichard)