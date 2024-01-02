Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Prichard, who got the equaliser in the corresponding fixture last season, started up front, with Josh Clack and Isaac Bello down the flanks, Joe Moore, Joe Clarke and new signing Mo Jammeh in the middle, Rob Hutchings and Ryan Davidson at CB, Emmett Dunn and birthday-boy Kyle O’Brien either side in defence and Kieran Magee between the sticks.

Bello, on target in the three previous league games, drove into the penalty area without any end product this time and Jammeh hit a cross too close to Golds’ keeper Keelan Belcher. The visitors won a couple of throws in a bright first five minutes before O’Brien whipped in a poor delivery and Jammeh was flagged offside. And then went ahead after Clack broke a tackle and threaded through to Prichard who opened his account.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He might have had another moments later when a cross-cum-shot bounced off the top of the bar. Referee Red Egan chose not to play advantage and Chi next missed a decent chance after a delicious Moore pass. O’Brien won the ball up against Freddie Chester and Egan dished out a yellow card to Hutchings for a studs-up-challenge for which he got a talking to.

Ethan Prichard is congratulated on the first of his three goals for Chichester City at Littlehampton Town on New Year's Day | Picture: Neil Holmes

Nodirbek Bobomurodov took the resulting free-kick that was just out of reach of an advanced Scott Packer. The momentum slightly shifted as former Chi player Dave Herbert set up Bobomurodov who played on to Matt Astle for a cross which the visitors finally hacked away. Clarke and then Jammeh headed clear loose balls before Moore picked Prichard whose effort was saved and Jammeh had one blocked for a corner that O’Brien took and Belcher punched to safety.

O’Brien’s run through the centre of the park opened things up but Town cleared and a neat backheel between Bobomurodov and Astle led to a Chichester goal kick. Next, Magee claimed Jordan Layton’s long throw as the visitors went a bit raggedy. Dion Jarvis dealt with a cross-field ping ahead of Clack as the half hour approached and Prichard’s follow-up corner was too deep.

Clack then got dispossessed by Herbert but this move came to nothing and Astle raided down the right only for a teammate to be judged offside. Bello blew a chance when he couldn’t connect and at the other end Davidson had to push Layton’s long throw-in over. A lovely pass from Dunn sent Clack away for a soft free-kick which Hutchings delivered and the hosts cleared.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Super skill from Jammeh, who certainly caught the eye, and then Prichard resulted in a Moore attempt. Clack and O’Brien hooked up after good work by Davidson but Belcher claimed. With a couple of minutes to the break Jammeh and Prichard combined before Jarvis joined Hutchings in the book for a foul on Bello.

The set-piece sailed over the bar and Magee was off his line sharply to deny a player as Golds countered. George Gaskin and Brad Dolaghan replaced Herbert and Chester at half time as Littlehampton rejigged. Gaskin won a free-kick seconds in but Jarvis hit a wayward delivery before Prichard got flagged offside after Clack and Jammeh did well.

And then it was 2-0 thanks to a smart Prichard finish when Bello played him in on 50. It might have been 3-0 a couple of minutes later but Prichard had a go when he should have squared to Bello for a tap-in. Clever skill by an on-fire Prichard set Bello up for the next effort that was denied and Moore was booked for a foul on Dolaghan.

Then Jammeh found Prichard whose shot was stopped and Belcher made another save. Chi earned a corner after a considered backheel before a raised elbow caught Bello but this was overlooked by Mr Egan. Moore pulled out of a challenge on 64 and Tom Butler’s tackle on 65 was well-timed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jamie Smith came on for Layton at the mid-point; O’Brien outsmarted the No7; and the ball bounced up unkindly for Josh Short. Clarke got booked with 20 to go and Hutchings hooked away a Jarvis cross. Olly Munt replaced Clarke on 73 just before Belcher gathered Clack’s delivery and held one by Munt.

A superb touch by Gaskin set up an opportunity for Bobomurodov that Magee saved and the consequent corner was smuggled away. Belcher denied Prichard in the 82nd minute but could do nothing about match-hero Prichard’s, and his team’s, third some 60 seconds later as an exquisite Munt pass teed him up for a splendid strike.

Late on Jimmy Wild and Kieran Jones were introduced for Jammeh and Prichard, and Davidson was oddly booked as we headed in to four minutes of stoppage time. Jones hit a looping forward pass towards Munt; Hutchings shepherded the ball out for a goal kick; and Clack, with the last kick of the game, fired one wide of the post.

City, who sit in ninth place, are away at Sheppey United on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chichester: Magee, Davidson, O’Brien, Moore, Clarke, Hutchings, Bello, Dunn, Clack, Jammeh, Prichard. Subs – (Horncastle, Munt, Wild, Jones).

And here’s the report from Chi City’s previous game, v Pheonix Sports...

Chichester City 1-3 Phoenix Sports

Chichester conceded three calamitous goals as 2023 came to a freakish end at Oaklands Park – and spurned a hatful of chances.

The reverse fixture on the opening day of the season in south east London finished goalless and Chi came into this match on the back of a double victory over Hythe Town and Broadbridge Heath whereas Phoenix lost to Cray Valley PM last time out, but beat Sevenoaks and Ashford before that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here, both Rob Hutchings and Emmett Dunn returned from one game suspensions. Connor Cody partnering Hutchings at CB pinged the ball towards Isaac Bello early doors and the hosts won a throw and then a set-piece as Kyle O’Brien was fouled.

Another was given for an infringement on Bello on the edge of the box. Hutchings took this and Ethan Prichard had the first shot of the match on five minutes, The ball seemingly struck a Sports defender – no pen according to ref Jacob Wright.

Neat play from O’Brien led to a Prichard cross which fell to Dunn in the eighth minute but he couldn’t take advantage of the opportunity from close range. Moments later, No9 Josh Clack was played in as the home side pressed once more although custodian Andy Walker made a fine stop.

Chi blew a couple of corners as well before the visitors’ Gael Kileba went on a dangerous run, cut inside, and was denied a penalty shout too. Kileba then whipped a delivery over and O’Brien made a fine tackle for a corner which skipper Ryan Hayes took, although Ryan Davidson was floored by Ashdon Day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A decent corner from Hutchings at the other end wasn’t capitalised on.

Kieran Magee chose not to come of his line as Kileba cut inside once again and the shot was deflected for a corner which dead-ball specialist Hayes took. A slip by Hutchings at the mid-point presented Day with a chance that Magee managed to save and Dunn headed one off target from Prichard’s corner. Joe Clarke first and then a teammate cleared their lines on the half hour mark and the London side hacked away a Hutchings’ free-kick.

Good strength by Hutchings shrugged Hayes off the ball before Cameron Brodie fouled Prichard. Next, Prichard wasn’t far off after a slick passage of play and Clarke went into Mr Wright’s notepad. Prichard’s tackle on Bertie Valler was firm but better timed than Clarke’s previously.

Kileba hit one high and wide before Emmanuel Oladejo did as well and no one could connect with Clack’s super cross on 44. The incident packed and somewhat surreal second half kicked off in dubious fashion. Bello burst through almost immediately and another player might have gone down for a shirt pull.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clack then blazed over before a lovely Prichard cross got overlooked. Kileba exchanged a clever one-two with Denzelle Olopade although the final ball was intercepted and Dunn was penalised for either offside or a push on Henry Douglas.

Tom O’Connor replaced Day 10 minutes in and Clack’s delivery was good but a little too deep. Prichard received a yellow card for a challenge on Oladejo and then had one on himself unnoticed. Joe Moore was well in on Kileba before a mistake by Magee gifted the visitors the opener when Brodie put the Kent team ahead with a speculative shot that squirmed beyond the Chi No1 on 65 minutes.

It might have been 1-1 60 seconds later though as O’Brien’s cross fell to Davidson but he passed it up. Clack then played Bello in but he couldn’t get the ball under control. However, Bello levelled with his third goal in three when a turn of pace enabled him to reach a tricky pass and slot out of veteran keeper Walker’s reach.

Douglas was booked in the 73rd minute before Kieran King came on for Valler. Skill from Prichard led to a cross and a Chi corner which Hutchings delivered and Davidson got his head on. Jimmy Wild then replaced Clack and Magee gathered a Hayes set-piece easily enough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Davidson and Prichard both had attempts blocked as the hosts sought the all-important third goal. Dunn and Wild then mishit before the away side broke and King, who’d only just come on, tried his luck and got a big deflection as the ball looped over a despairing Magee for 2-1.

Olly Munt and Lee Seok-jae were introduced for the two Joes on 88 as the hosts won a corner. Hutchings had a go from distance and Bello drove into the box to no avail. Six minutes of additional time were indicated.

Sub Ali Mansaray rolled over and over before Lee and O’Brien’s one-two teed up a cross towards Davidson which the right back didn’t possibly expect. And then Magee gave the ball away cheaply to Haynes who lifted it in to condemn Chi to their first loss on the new 3G Oaklands Park.