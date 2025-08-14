Pritchard: Lewes FC aim to build momentum after win at Carshalton

Lewes manager Bradley Pritchard says his focus is “just building on Monday’s performance” as the Rooks look to add another three points at Welling United.

In a busy first weekend of the season, Lewes began on Saturday with a 2-0 home defeat Hashtag United before beating Carshalton Athletic 2-1 on Monday night to get their first points on the board.

Supporters would have seen both sides of the Rooks across the two games, with their counter-attacking preferences suiting certain situations, but perhaps needing refinement in others.

On the Hashtag defeat, Pritchard said: “In the middle third, we had all the ball. If we're having all the possession but not creating clear opportunities, it looks a bit toothless.

“We were talking about this for the majority of Sunday, when we had an analysis session. We were very honest.

“We just had to remind ourselves of how we're going to get goals.”

Just over 48 hours, though, the issues were addressed with a second-minute Devonte West goal in south London.

“The first half, I thought we started really well. We were on the front foot,” explained Pritchard.

“I was proud of the boys, because when we spoke, we explained to them why we weren't as effective in that first game, and that was through us not being as direct as possible.”

After a Carshalton equaliser 22 minutes in, the rest of the match was cagey, but a fantastic 76th-minute finish from centre-back and stand-in captain Jack Burchell won it for the Rooks.

“I always work on my centre-back being the furthest forward”, joked Pritchard.

“The players made the right decision and took it upon themselves to stay pressing. Jack’s finish was really composed, and it’s typical of the way he’s started this season.”

Going into this weekend, the Rooks visit Welling United, who have lost both of their opening matches after relegation last season from the National League South.

“It's so early, so to say they haven't got a win is a bit of a moot point,” said Pritchard.

“I'd be saying the same thing whoever we play against. It's about us having the ball, creating opportunities, and taking our opportunities. In the grand scheme, it's just about building on on Monday's performance,” added Pritchard.

Elsewhere, the 39-year-old boss confirmed that new striker Charlie Walker would be available for the Welling match after suspension, and that Lewes would appeal against midfielder Perri Iandolo’s injury-time sending-off at Carshalton.

With midfielder Arezki Hamouchene set to return to training before the trip, the only remaining injury concern is Jordan Maguire-Drew, who is suffering from a sciatic nerve issue which developed in pre-season and led to a subsequent calf strain.

While Pritchard did not have an exact return date for the forward, he said: “Each week he's been coming in, he's been looking fitter, and he's been doing all the all the exercises and rehab work that Sanchez, our physio, has given him.

“It won't be long. Hopefully he'll be he'll be back soon.”