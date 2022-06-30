Prolific Met Police striker is Horsham FC's latest recruit

The 29-year-old attacker joins after helping guide the Met to a fourth-place finish and a shot at the play-offs last season, where there were knocked out by eventual promotion winners, Farnborough, in the semi-finals, losing 2-1 after extra time.

His footballing career started at Hendon, aged 17, before criss-crossing across Surrey, playing for the likes of Chertsey Town, Woking, Godalming Town, Knaphill, Tooting & Mitcham United, South Park and, most recently, Metropolitan Police.

A prolific marksman, Jack spent four years at his previous outfit, scoring 75 times in 141 appearances, including an incredible campaign in 2018/19 in which he netted 39 goals in 52 games.

Jack Mazzone is a Hornet / Picture: Horsham FC

Speaking about his time at his former club, he said: “I thrived off the players that were there and really appreciated the people who were around me but sometimes you feel like a new challenge will liven you up.

“I’ve spoken to Dom for a few years now and thought maybe its time to step on again and see if I can progress even further, and I believe this is the right club to do it.”

Jack’s most recent competitive appearance against the Hornets came back in September 2019 when his Met Police side visited The Camping World Community Stadium in an FA Cup 1st qualifying round replay, a tie settled by a stoppage time winner from Chris Smith. And Jack says there was one thing in particular which stood out to him.

He explained: “The noise from the crowd, and the fanbase, was a delight to play in front of. Dom had previously been on to me before but back then didn’t feel like the right time to move on. But I’m super excited to play in front of a big crowd and some great people. That’s what I’m looking forward to most.”

Describing himself as a player who thrives off the support from the fans, he continued: “The older I get, the more I realise finding somewhere you are loved and wanted is more important than anything else. If I can deliver for the fans, I’d like to think they can deliver for me and pump me up as much as they can.”

A member of South Park’s 2017/18 side, Jack becomes the latest ex-Spark to join the Hornets in recent years, following in the footsteps of Dylan Merchant, JJ O’Sullivan, Kieran Lavery and Chris Smith. And, just like those last two, Jack’s main focus is, unsurprisingly, his eye for goal. He said: “For me, the one thing I want to do when I step out on a pitch, as a striker, is score goals.

“Sometimes the striker’s there for the link up play or be there for others and I get that, I’m here to provide for everyone else as well, but there’s no better adrenaline than finding that half a yard, putting the ball into the back of the net and celebrating that moment, which is what I want to do again and again here.

“The last few years I’ve turned a bit more into a target player. I like to think I can hold my own up against any defender at this level and my goalscoring record speaks for itself, so if I can combine the two then I’ll be on cloud nine.”

Speaking of his aims this year, his ambitions are clear: “I’m here to win. So, the obvious aim is to win the league, no doubt. But, play offs minimum for sure, and maybe another good FA Cup run. For me personally, I want to hit the 25-30 goal mark if possible and with the players around me, and the great management team that’s here, I’m sure that will be achieved.”

As for Dom, it’s a case of fourth time lucky. The boss revealed he’s tried to sign Jack on three separate occasions in the past, so he’s over the moon to finally bag his man.

He admitted: “I’ve tried to sign this lad so many times, and I’ve stayed in touch with him. He’s a long term target and had a good spell at Met Police, though he had a bit of a stop-start season last year. It’s been a challenge getting him in but I’m really pleased. I feel he’ll add to what we’ve got, in an area where we weren’t consistent enough last year.