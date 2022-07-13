Promising Crawley Town striker seals loan move to National League South club

Promising Crawley Town forward Davide Rodari has joined National League South outfit Dartford on an initial six-month loan deal.

By Matt Pole
Wednesday, 13th July 2022, 11:50 am
Updated Wednesday, 13th July 2022, 12:03 pm

The 23-year-old has been on trial at Princes Park and has impressed in the Darts’ first two pre-season friendlies against Millwall and Charlton Athletic respectively.

This will be Rodari’s third loan spell since moving to the Reds from Hastings United in January 2021.

The Swiss striker, who began his youth career at Inter Milan, joined eventual Isthmian Premier champions Worthing on loan in February 2022.

The initial agreement was for Rodari to stay at the Mackerel Men for the remainder of the campaign but, after netting four goals in five games, he was recalled by Crawley.

Crawley Town forward Davide Rodari has joined National League South outfit Dartford on an initial six-month loan spell. Picture by Jamie Evans/UK Sports Images Ltd

Rodari was then sent on loan to Dorking Wanderers in March to allow him to play at a higher level.

The forward scored once in eight games as Wanderers sealed promotion to the National League via the play-offs.

Rodari has made 13 league appearances for Crawley, scoring once.

