Promoted - but boss says 2nd place would be a Littlehampton Town failure

And if they can do it, it will be ‘one down, three to go’ in their remarkable bid to lift four trophies in the next four weeks.

Their tally of 88 league points with a game to go means they will move up to the Isthmian south-east division for the first time in their history next season even if they finish second to title rivals Saltdean. But that’s not something they want to settle for.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Littlehampton Town in action at Pagham / Picture: Chris Hatton

Easter wins over Eastbourne United (4-0 with goals from Lewis Jenkins, Aaron Capon and George Gaskin (2)) and Pagham (3-2 – Tom Biggs, Joe Benn and Gaskin) have set up a home clash with Bexhill on Saturday which will make the Golds champions if they win.

A draw will alsmost certainly be enough because their goal difference is 18 better than Saltdean’s, but defeat would leave the door ajar for the East Sussex side.

After Saturday, they have three cups to play for.

Golds players and fans celebrate the win at Pagham which sets up a title decider on Saturday v Bexhill / Picture: Martin Denyer

Golds go to Hassocks in the semi-final of the RUR Cup next Tuesday, then face Newhaven, also at Hassocks, in the Peter Bentley Cup final on Monday, May 2.

And on Sunday, May 22, it’s the big one: the FA Vase final at Wembley against Newport Pagnell.

Joint boss Mitch Hand said: “Friday (v Eastbourne) was our best league performance of the season against a side I class as one of the best in the division.

“Every single player gave their absolute maximum and George Gaskin, Dion Jarvis and Aaron Capon were unplayable.

“The Pagham game on Monday was pure chaos – it was a poor performance from us but our strikers got us out of trouble with a couple of moments of pure quality in a game that severely lacked it.

“To beat your local rivals is always special and to win the game in the 99th minute was an unbelievable feeling.

“Promotion is secured but our aim was to win this league and anything other then top I will consider as a failure personally.