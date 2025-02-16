The Hornets opened the scoring on 38 minutes when Harvey Sparks’ free-kick from the right sailed all the way into the net.

But the Chats hit back three minutes into the second half. Jamie Yila’s driven cross caused havoc in the Horsham box, leading to Kareem Isiaka scrambling home from six-yards.

The draw – Horsham’s first at home this season – leaves the Hornets third in the Isthmian Premier, four points adrift of leaders Dartford who won 3-2 at Hendon.

Horsham host fourth-placed Cray Valley Paper Mills this coming Saturday in a huge game in the race for promotion.

Horsham host fourth-placed Cray Valley Paper Mills this coming Saturday in a huge game in the race for promotion.

