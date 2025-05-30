Lancing FC are reaching out to the local football community in an effort to raise funds ahead of the new season.

After their relegation from the Isthmian South East division last term to return to the Southern Combination League, the true nature of the Culver Road club’s predicament has been laid bare.

A combination of factors from previous regimes has left the club in debt and facing a difficult and uncertain future.

Ahead of the 2025-26 season, the Lancers are attempting to raise £15k. This will help stabilise club finances, invest in players, coaching and youth team facilities and to build a pathway from U18 and U23 football into Dean Cox’s senior side.

Happier times - Lancing celebrate a goal last season | Picture by Stephen Goodger

But to achieve these aims, the club are counting on the generosity of the football family and wider public.

The Lancers have set up a GoFund Me page for donations and have raised nearly £1,500 so far. The club intend to build a side of local players with an emphasis on youth as they look to rebuild and regroup under Cox and his coaching staff next season.

Lancing are also looking for sponsors and hope to host several club nights and social events to help towards their fundraising target. Any donation, big or small, is much needed and gratefully received. You can contact the club at [email protected]

The GoFundMe page is at https://www.gofundme.com/f/xzyd9m-back-the-lancers-build-the-future-together