A £9,000 appeal has been launched to get Chichester City goal ace Jimmy Wild fit again – and back on the pitch.

The striker, who scored 25 league goals as Chi City went close to the Isthmian premier play-offs in the season just finished, needs surgery on a knee injury.

He needs to get private treatment for the MCL injury and has turned to a public fundraising appeal to cover the cost.

Within a day of the GoFundMe appeal being set up, more than £500 had been raised.

Jimmy Wild celebrating one of his many Chi City goals - this one at Canvey Ialand | Picture: Neil Holmes

Wild, who has also played for Bognor, is looking at missing around half the 2025-26 season – a major blow to City, for whom Wild’s goals have been a key part of their success in recent years.

Wild said on X: “Unfortunately surgery is needed to get me back playing. Any support would be massively appreciated.”

His GoFundMe page, set up by Emily Corbin, says: “Jimmy Wild, a dedicated footballer and team-mate is currently facing a challenge off the pitch.

"He requires a medical operation that unfortunately isn’t available to him through the standard NHS pathway at this time, so the cost for him to go private is £9,000.

"Jimmy has always given his all for the game and his team, now it’s our turn to show up for him.

"We’re reaching out to the community, supporters and friends to help bridge the gap and help Jimmy get the treatment he needs to get back on his feet and doing what he loves at Oaklands Park.

"Every contribution, no matter the size, is a step closer to his recovery.

"If you are able to help or just share this message it would mean the world to Jimmy.

"Let’s get Jimmy back on the pitch where he belongs.”

Chi City boss Miles Rutherford said Wild’s absence would certainly be felt next season but it was just another challenge they’d have to overcome.

They may sign another striker to make up for his period out but Riutherford said he was confident of keeping most of the City squad together and needing to recruit only a couple of new players.