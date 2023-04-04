Punnets punished: Hollington pip Town to reach Sussex Intermediate Cup final

Punnetts Town's tremendous run in the Sussex Intermediate Challenge Cup finally came to an end in the semi-finals on Saturday.

The Macron Store Hastings East Sussex Premier League high-fliers were beaten 3-0 away to undefeated Mid-Sussex League leaders Hollington United.

Punnetts reached the break on level terms before a trio of second-half goals brought to a halt their impressive nine-match winning streak across all competitions.

Hollington, incidentally, will take on Southern Combination League Division Two title chasers Jarvis Brook in the final at the Sussex County FA headquarters in Lancing on April 12.

Hollington Utd have reached the Intermediate Cup final | Picture: Joe Knight

Elsewhere last weekend, Crowhurst II reached their second cup final of the season with a 4-2 win at home to Hawkhurst United II in their twice-postponed Hastings & District FA Lower Divisions Cup semi-final.

Anton Neil's brace and one each by James McGrath and Steve Payne put the 10-man Crows through to face fellow Division Three outfit Catsfield. James Chambers found the net for Division Four team Hawkhurst.

Eight games were played in the Macron Store Hastings East Sussex Football League, but several more were postponed as a result of all the rain of the preceding week.

Crowhurst missed the chance to jump from fourth to second in the Premier Division as they lost 2-1 away to fifth-placed Westfield II.

The goals of Conor McManus and Kyle Young earned Westfield a fourth straight victory - and they are now just two points behind their victims with three games in hand. Nathan Harding's goal wasn't enough for Crowhurst.

Sidley United climbed to sixth after two second-half strikes without reply secured them a 3-1 success at home to Robertsbridge United.

Logan Copley's brace either side of one from Andy Atkin ensured Sidley came out on top, despite Ryan Penney equalising for the Bridge.

Bexhill AAC versus Hawkhurst United, St Leonards Social against leaders Bexhill Town and Rye Town's visit from Rock-a-Nore all succumbed to the weather.

The top two in Division One - The JC Tackleway and Sandhurst - both enjoyed convincing triumphs, teeing up nicely their potentially decisive Easter Saturday clash with each other.

Table-topping Tackleway ran out 5-1 winners at home to third-placed SC Pass+Move Arrows, whose outside title hopes are now all but mathematically over.

A Kale Hakos double and one apiece from Josh Eaton, Toby Payne and Nathan Smith made it 10 wins and three draws from Tackleway's 13 league outings this term.

Sandhurst remain seven points adrift of Tackleway having played two fewer matches following their 4-0 victory at home to Battle Town II.

James Found continued his excellent season in front of goal by plundering a hat-trick and Tomas Budd also netted for the Kent club.

Tackleway will secure the title if they beat Sandhurst this weekend, yet a Sandhurst win would leave them needing victories in their three subsequent games to clinch the title.

The one fixture to go ahead in Division Two ended in a 3-1 success for Northiam 75 away to Sedlescombe Rangers II.

Two Oscar Garcia-Cruz goals and one from Mike Hollands sent Northiam shooting up the table from eighth to fifth, with Sedlescombe one of the sides dropping below them.

Icklesham Casuals versus Bexhill Rovers, SC Pass+Move Arrows II against leaders Ninfield and Peche Hill Select's trip to Victoria Baptists were all off.

In Division Three, second-placed Parkfield picked up three points for the third consecutive home match as they saw off Mountfield United 4-0.

Ethan Gabriel's double and one each from Stuart Lewis and Declan Ottley earned Parkfield a 10th league win of the campaign.

Orington missed the chance to go third after their run of seven successive wins across all competitions was checked by a 1-0 loss against Sovereign Saints II.

Saints, who were the last team to beat Orington back on January 21, prevailed thanks to a solitary first-half strike from Wayne Green - and they moved up to sixth to boot.

Rye Town II versus Catsfield, leaders Herstmonceux against Ticehurst and Westfield III's visit from Bexhill AAC II were all postponed.

Sedlescombe Rangers Development triumphed 3-2 away to The JC Tackleway II to make Welcroft Park Rangers II wait a little longer to be confirmed as Division Four champions.

Second-placed Sedlescombe, for whom Tom Ackerley scored twice, are now six points behind Welcroft - but with a vastly inferior goal difference - and both sides have two games remaining. Jamie Pelling bagged both Tackleway goals.

Welcroft's trip to SC Pass+Move Arrows III was off, as was Robertsbridge United II versus Battle Town III.

A bumper Easter lies in store, with matches scheduled for Saturday and Monday as a host of teams play catch-up with their fixtures.

Saturday's programme includes a couple of double headers in Division Three, where Crowhurst II and Ticehurst both still have 15 league matches remaining.

There's also plenty of football to cram in during the rest of the Premier Division season, where Bexhill AAC have 12 games to go.

Standings

Premier Division (played-points): Bexhill Town 15-33 (+18 goal difference), Punnetts Town 13-28 (+22), Rye Town 11-28 (+14), Crowhurst 15-25 (+28), Westfield II 12-23 (+4), Sidley United* 15-18 (-8), St Leonards Social 14-16 (-21), Hawkhurst United 16-13 (-20), Bexhill AAC 8-12 (+3), Rock-a-Nore* 14-7 (-9), Robertsbridge United 13-4 (-31). * = points adjusted

Division 1 (played-points): The JC Tackleway 13-33 (+41), Sandhurst 11-26 (+14), SC Pass+Move Arrows 9-17 (+11), Little Common II 11-10 (-12), Wadhurst United* 14-8 (-16), Battle Town II 14-5 (-38). * = points adjusted. South Coast Athletico, AFC Jesters withdrawn

Division 2 (played-points): Ninfield 12-30 (+20), Peche Hill Select 14-30 (+9), Hollington United II 13-26 (+21), Victoria Baptists 14-22 (+8), Northiam 75 16-19 (+1), SC Pass+Move Arrows II 14-19 (-5), Sedlescombe Rangers II 16-18 (-3), Hooe 15-17 (-7), Icklesham Casuals 16-13 (-31), Bexhill Rovers 12-9 (-13).

Division 3 (played-points): Herstmonceux 16-41 (+42), Parkfield 19-33 (+4), Rye Town II* 13-27 (+17), Orington 15-27 (+11), Crowhurst II 9-21 (+20), Sovereign Saints II 12-20 (+2), Catsfield 12-20 (+1), Bexhill AAC II 13-13 (-10), Ticehurst* 9-11 (+8), Mountfield United 14-10 (-18), Hastings Comets 14-6 (-25), Westfield III 16-4 (-52). * = points adjusted

Division 4 (played-points): Welcroft Park Rangers II 16-39 (+38), Sedlescombe Rangers Development 16-33 (+15), Westfield IV 16-28 (+12), Battle Town III 16-22 (+5), The JC Tackleway II 17-21 (+7), Burwash 15-21 (-8), Robertsbridge United II 13-18 (+1), Hawkhurst United II 12-14 (-16), Hastings Athletic 17-12 (-24), SC Pass+Move Arrows III* 14-12 (-30). * = points adjusted

Fixtures

Saturday April 8

Premier Division (3pm unless stated): Bexhill AAC v Rock-a-Nore, Bexhill Town v Sidley United (4pm), Crowhurst v Robertsbridge United, Hawkhurst United v Punnetts Town (4pm), Rye Town v Westfield II (4pm).

Division 1 (3pm unless stated): Sandhurst v The JC Tackleway, SC Pass+Move Arrows v Little Common II (4pm).

Division 2 (3pm): Ninfield v Hooe, SC Pass+Move Arrows II v Hollington United II (2pm), Sedlescombe Rangers II v Victoria Baptists.

Division 3 (3pm unless stated): Catsfield v Bexhill AAC II, Hastings Comets v Crowhurst II (double header - 2pm & 3.15pm), Orington v Herstmonceux, Rye Town II v Parkfield (2pm), Sovereign Saints II v Ticehurst (double header - 2pm & 3.15pm).

Division 4 (3pm unless stated): Hawkhurst United II v Welcroft Park Rangers II (4pm), Robertsbridge United II v SC Pass+Move Arrows III, The JC Tackleway II v Hastings Athletic, Westfield IV v Burwash (4pm).

ESFL Wisden Sports Challenge Cup semi-final (2.30pm): Bexhill Rovers v Peche Hill Select.

Monday April 10

Premier Division (3pm unless stated): Crowhurst v Bexhill AAC (1.30pm), Rye Town v St Leonards Social.

Division 1 (3pm): SC Pass+Move Arrows v Sandhurst.

Division 2 (3pm): Hooe v Bexhill Rovers.