Bradley Pritchard is the new manager of Lewes FC Men.

The former Rooks player replaces Craig Nelson, who has left for National South side Tonbridge Angels after a successful year at the Dripping Pan.

Pritchard told the Lewes FC website: “I’m really excited. I didn’t think this was going to come about as early as it did but after speaking to John (Peel, director) it dawned on both of us that maybe it was something that could actually work.”

Pritchard played three seasons for the Rooks between 2021 and 2024. The Lewes FC Hall of Famer made more than 100 appearances for the club.

Bradley Pritchard is back at the Pan - as the boss! Picture courtesy of Lewes FC

He added: “Forming connections with the Lewes FC community, I didn’t think I was going to do that when I first came here. But I did and I’ve really enjoyed it, and really seen the benefits of it.

“I’d love for our staff and players to do the same and feel that sense of purpose and belonging when they come here. I want to be someone who has an impact on players, both on and off the pitch. I want to develop people and put them in a better situation than when they first arrived with me.

“My ambition is to make people better and, by extension, make the team and the club better. It’s a constant search for improvement, which ultimately defines everything I do. Trying to deliver a more positive impact.”

He added: “The sense of community and connection at Lewes FC is so important as these are the relationships that make you want to keep coming back.

“If you enjoy where you work, you want to come back in to work. I want my players and staff to enjoy coming to work and I want us to see the fruit of that labour. I know where we are in the ecosystem of football and if we can get players playing higher and helping them achieve their ambitions then I’ll be very happy.”

Lewes finished in mid-table in the Isthmian Premier in 2024-25 and will be aiming to do as well or better in 25-26 in a league that has bid farewell to Horsham, Bognor and Hastings but has welcomed Burgess Hill.