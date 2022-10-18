League officials felt Bowers and Pitsea – due at Bognor – and Aveley – who were set to go to Lewes – would face severe difficulties getting to Sussex with the protests – by the Just Stop Oil group – causing gridlock on the M25 and other roads.

The Queen Elizabeth II Bridge is closed for a second day as the protest continues to cause major disruption.

Highways bosses said there was about six miles of slow-moving traffic and 60 minutes of delays both ways.

Members of the environmental activist group Just Stop Oil hold a banner as they block Park Lane, in central London, on Sunday | Picture: Getty

Just Stop Oil has said the action is in protest against new government oil and gas licences.

The bridge takes M25 traffic southbound over the River Thames.

Bognor – who were hoping to build tonight on Saturday’s 2-1 Isthmian premier win over Herne Bay – will now face Littlehampton Town in a friendly. Kick-off is at 7.45pm and entry is free.

Lewes were also looking forward to midweek action, having won at Enfield on Saturday.

