'Quality' - Crawley Town boss says recalled loanee 'deserves opportunity' and hints at new signing as transfer window opens

Crawley Town manager Rob Elliot has signalled his excitement to work with Antony Papadopoulos after the versatile attacker was recalled from his loan spell at Maidstone United to strengthen the squad.

Papadopoulos was in line to start against Charlton on Wednesday before the match was postponed just 20 minutes before kick off due to a waterlogged pitch.

The midfielder has been in top form for The Stones after joining them on loan in September, scoring five goals in 15 appearances in the National League South.

Elliot said: “He’s been absolutely superb out on loan, he’s someone that we really like and he’s a fantastic professional that trains really well and he has a goal in him.

"Losing a couple of players, he brings a wide option or someone that can play wing back. He’s played a lot of positions but I think he can be effective at wing back.

"We just felt he deserved this opportunity. He gives absolutely everything, runs himself into the ground with high intensity, consistently fights for every ball and he’s got high quality and he can find a goal.

"For us to survive, we need to be aggressive and on the front foot and positive. Obviously, that’s not how we always play, at Exeter we had to take Junior off after an hour because that’s all he could do. We want to attack every game in every way possible and we want to go score goals, we also want to be solid defensively and keep clean sheets.

"I think Paps falls into that because he has quality off and on the ball. It was an opportunity today but I’m sure there will be a lot more opportunities to come for him. As long as he keeps doing what he’s doing, it’s a positive to have him and have someone who’s done the hard yards and is ready to come back into the squad.”

Antony Papadopoulos signed for Crawley Town in the summer | Picture: CTFC

The January Transfer Window is now open and Elliot hinted said there may be someone coming in before the Barnsley trip on Saturday.

He said: “We might have one more player coming in before Barnsley but I think that depends on getting things sorted and having someone come in to help the squad but I’m not sure where we’re at to be honest with the games coming so thick and fast.

"We want players undervalued elsewhere and add strength and value to the squad and as long as we’re improving the squad, everyone’s working hard.”